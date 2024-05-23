Whitmer names Walker-Griffea the new director of MiLEAP

Getty Images

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced a permanent director for Michigan’s newest state agency.

Beverly Walker-Griffea was appointed by Whitmer as the director of the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP), created last year to help improve educational outcomes from preschool through postsecondary instruction.

Walker-Griffea is currently president of Mott Community College (MCC) in Flint, where she was the first female and first African-American president in the college’s history. As of July 1, she will be the first MCC president to have the title of “president emeritus.”

“Her long record of leadership and excellence in the education space will help her deliver on MiLEAP’s mission of expanding pre-K and higher education and lowering costs for students and families,” said Whitmer. “I look forward to all that she’ll accomplish, and I am grateful to Acting Director Richard for her excellent work to get the department up and running. Dr. Beverly will build on that strong foundation to create opportunities for Michiganders from the playroom to the boardroom.”

Walker-Griffea also serves on the board of directors for the Greater Flint Health Coalition, McLaren-Flint Hospital, Carriage Town Ministries, Metro Community Development, and the Michigan Community College Association, serving as chair of the board of directors from 2022 to 2023.

Prior to joining MCC, she earned an extensive resume in academia, having served as senior vice president for student services at Montgomery College in Rockville, Maryland, vice president of student affairs at Virginia Peninsula Community College in Hampton, Virginia; dean of student development at Houston Community College-Central Campus; and interim dean of health and environmental sciences at Spokane Community College.

Additionally, while at Spokane Community College, Walker-Griffea earned tenure in three years as a counseling faculty member leading the award-winning Single-Parent Program and served as chair for the Institutional Diversity Department.

“I am grateful and humbled that Governor Whitmer has placed her trust in me to lead MiLEAP,” said Walker-Griffea in a statement. “This is an exciting opportunity for me to use my education and experiences to improve Michigan’s workforce talent outcomes. I look forward to creating more pathways that prepare Michiganders with post secondary credentials that lead to family-sustaining jobs.”

The appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Michigan Senate.

Since its creation in 2023, MiLEAP has been led by acting director Michelle Richard, former senior education advisor to the governor, who will continue in the top role for the department until Dr. Walker-Griffea’s appointment takes effect on June 24. Richard will then stay with MiLEAP in a leadership role to be announced in the future.

“Dr. Beverly has spent her career making education more affordable and accessible,” said Richard. “The experience, expertise, and vision she will bring to MiLEAP will help us deliver on our mission to expand opportunities for students from preschool through postsecondary. It’s been an honor to lead the launch of this new department, and I look forward to building on our momentum alongside Dr. Beverly.”

A native of Tulsa, Okla., Walker-Griffea holds a Ph.D in child development from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas; a master’s of education in guidance and counseling from Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va.; and a B.S. in radio, television and film: news and public affairs from Oklahoma State University. That university recognized her as a Distinguished Alumna in 2019, and was inducted into the OSU Diversity Hall of Fame in 2022. Texas Woman’s University also made her a Distinguished Alumna in 2022.

The post Whitmer names Walker-Griffea the new director of MiLEAP appeared first on Michigan Advance.