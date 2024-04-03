Whitley forms exploratory committee for 2nd Congressional District run

Apr. 3—CONCORD — Two-term State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said Wednesday she has formed a committee to explore a Democratic primary run for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

Whitley, 44, made her announcement a week after U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., surprised some observers by declaring she would not be seeking a record seventh term in the U.S. House. Kuster has already held the seat longer than any other Democrat in New Hampshire history.

"Our state has a proud tradition of sending strong women to Congress to fight on the front lines for our democracy's future and for our fundamental freedoms," Whitley said in a statement.

"I have been truly humbled by the outpouring of encouragement to bring my solutions-oriented approach to D.C. It would be an honor to follow in the footsteps of my fellow Hopkinton resident and our beloved Congresswoman Annie Kuster, the district's first woman to hold the office."

Former Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern, a Concord Democrat, is the only declared candidate for the seat.

Other Democrats seriously considering a run include Maggie Goodlander, a Portsmouth lawyer who worked in the U.S. Justice Department and is married to Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, and former Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, a 2020 Democratic candidate for governor.

Goodlander's mother is Betty Tamposi, who also ran for the 2nd Congressional District seat and lost a GOP primary in 1988 to the eventual winner, former Supreme Court Justice Chuck Douglas.

Republicans likely to run are 2022 2nd Congressional District GOP nominee Bob Burns of Pembroke and Hanover investor Bill Hanlem.

There are five already announced GOP hopefuls led by Lily Tang Williams, a Chinese native and Weare resident who finished third in the 2022 primary that Burns won.

House Majority Floor Leader Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, 2022 U.S. Senate candidate Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln, and 2014 GOP nominee Marilinda Garcia are also considering their own campaigns.

Whitley represents Concord, Bow and Hopkinton in the state Senate and first won the seat in 2020.

She's served as an assistant Democratic leader and on the Senate Health and Human Services and Judiciary Committees.

Whitley was a staff attorney with the Disability Rights Center after graduating with degrees from the George Washington University School of Business and Vermont Law School.

"I know that while the Granite State is full of possibility, hope, and courage, we face clear and pressing challenges," Whitley said. "But I don't just talk about solutions for New Hampshire — I have a history of delivering actual results. I've sponsored and cosponsored legislation to protect the right to abortion, to support new moms and working parents, and to address our urgent childcare and housing crises."

Accomplishments while in Senate minority

Whitley has been honored with legislator of the year awards from the National Alliance on Mental Illness — New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities and New Futures, a public health advocacy group.

"I look forward to connecting with my friends, neighbors, constituents, and the voters of New Hampshire's beautiful Second Congressional District about their vision for New Hampshire and how we can work together to turn that into reality," Whitley said.

"When Granite Staters come together and put our minds to something, we are formidable. It is the grit and ingenuity of New Hampshire citizens that gives me the strength to fight for them every single day."

While in the Senate, Whitley earned the reputation as someone who can be partisan on topics such as abortion rights and redistricting. While serving in the Senate minority, Whitley has worked with several Senate GOP leaders to craft bipartisan legislation on issues such as child care, mental health and housing.

Whitley holds one of the safest Democratic seats in the 24-member Senate. She won her seat after incumbent Dan Feltes of Concord ran for governor and lost to Chris Sununu in 2020. Whitley beat a Democratic primary field that included former Congressman Paul Hodes of Concord.

Kuster has pretty comfortably won her re-election campaigns since she unseated U.S. Rep. Charlie Bass, R-N.H., in 2012.

klandrigan@unionleader.com