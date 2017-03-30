White House seeks to weaken Freedom Caucus after health care debacle

The state of health care talks may be uncertain, but one thing is not: The knives are out for the House Freedom Caucus.

The White House and congressional leadership clearly want to put the right-wing group of 30 or so House lawmakers on the defensive by blaming it for last week’s climactic demise of a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

That may be a way for House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to make another attempt at passing a health care bill through the House, or simply to try to change a dynamic that could make it harder for President Trump to accomplish anything significant.

At the moment, there is plenty of talk about salvaging the repeal effort, with some reports suggesting that Ryan might make a second attempt in a few days.

“They want to run the bill next week,” one Republican source outside Congress — but well connected to leadership — told Yahoo News. A spokesman for a lawmaker involved in discussions with the White House confirmed that there are hopes for a second attempt next week, contingent on whether an agreement can be reached.

Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said there was “no schedule update at this point.”

“The speaker has encouraged members to continue talking so we can get to a place of yes and fulfill our promise to repeal and replace Obamacare,” she said.

But even if there is no second vote on Obamacare repeal, the White House and congressional leadership are now laying groundwork for future action by putting pressure on the Freedom Caucus.

Both Trump and Ryan had embraced the health care legislation, only to see moderate and conservative Republicans break party ranks and refuse to back it. After Ryan abruptly canceled a planned vote last Friday, Trump said he was moving on to other matters, and White House officials said over the weekend that they would look to work with Democrats moving forward.

Trump himself set the blame on the Freedom Caucus in a Sunday tweet.

Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2017





A senior Republican source told Yahoo News that the White House sees the Freedom Caucus as irrelevant and will work with Democrats in the future before it does anything with them, though it’s unclear if that’s a negotiating tactic with the hardline conservative group. A senior White House official tempered that assessment somewhat, and did not rule out working with caucus in the future.

The GOP leadership’s public and private messaging has been intended to make Freedom Caucus members think very hard about whether they want to be held responsible for the failure to repeal Obamacare, even as Trump adviser Steve Bannon and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus are talking with members of Congress this week to probe for ways forward.

“Trump is doing a good job of dangling a new process in front of [the House Freedom Caucus], but also scaring them by saying he’s going to walk away,” said a source close to both the White House and to House leadership. “I think the president saying he is going to walk away from this is very intended to spook them.”

And certainly, Freedom Caucus lawmakers have reacted to the repeal failure last week by clamoring for a second try, as if trying to call back a train leaving the station.