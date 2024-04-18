White House says U.S. Steel deal security review proceeding as normal

FILE PHOTO: Why Japan is not giving up on fraught U.S. Steel deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any review of the deal by Japan's Nippon Steel for U.S. Steel by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will proceed as normal, a White House official said on Thursday.

White House National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard said at the Semafor World Economy Summit 2024 that any national-security review of the deal would continue as normal after U.S. President Joe Biden said he opposed the sale to a foreign buyer.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu)