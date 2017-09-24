White House officials defend Trump, say athletes 'can do free speech on their own time'

If White House officials were hoping to talk about health care, tax reform or North Korea on Sunday, President Trump undercut them by escalating his attack on the National Football League — calling on fans to boycott NFL games until players who refuse to stand for the national anthem are fired.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our country, you will see change take place fast,” Trump tweeted early Sunday morning. “Fire or suspend!”

On ABC’s “This Week,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin defended Trump’s attack on the league.

“You know, the NFL has all different types of rules,” Mnuchin said. “You can’t have stickers on your helmet. You have to have your jerseys tucked in. I think what the president is saying is that the owners should have a rule that players should have to stand in respect for the national anthem. This isn’t about Democrats, it’s not about Republicans, it’s not about race, it’s not about free speech. They can do free speech on their own time.”

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017





At a rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday, Trump suggested NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now,’” Trump said.

Mnuchin was asked whether that is the kind of language the commander in chief should be using, regardless of the issue.

“I think the president can use whatever language he wants to use,” Mnuchin said. “I think the issue is the topic, OK. And the topic — I agree with the president, why are the — why does the NFL have all these other rules that they enforce, that they fine players? This is about respect for the military, the first responders.”

“This is about respect for the military and so many people who put their lives at risk and what the country stands for,” Mnuchin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And the owners should meet and they should decide on this rule the way they decide on any other rule.”

“Is it not about the First Amendment?” ABC’s Martha Raddatz asked. “Is it not about their First Amendment rights?”

“No, it’s not,” Mnuchin replied. “They have the right to have the First Amendment off the field.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short said players have the right to express themselves during the national anthem, but that NFL owners should hold them accountable.

“The president is pointing out that that shouldn’t be accepted,” Short said. “They have a First Amendment right to do that, but NFL owners also have a right to fire those players.”

That does not seem likely. Earlier Sunday, New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft, a longtime friend of Trump’s, released a statement in solidarity with the players. In London, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars players locked arms in unity during the national anthem on Sunday in the first NFL game since Trump’s comments. Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who contributed to Trump’s inaugural committee, joined them.

On Saturday, the president expanded his list of targets, saying he had disinvited the NBA champion Golden State Warriors from the traditional White House visit because star point guard Stephen Curry was considering a boycott.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017





NBA superstar LeBron James, whose Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Warriors in the 2017 NBA finals, quickly came to Curry’s defense.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017





“Obviously, we all know what happened with Charlottesville and the divide that caused,” James said in a subsequent video posted to social media. “Now it’s hit home more for me because he’s now using sports as the platform to try and divide us.”

On NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Short said it’s “unfortunate” that the Warriors have chosen to politicize an invitation to the White House.