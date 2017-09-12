The White House says Hillary Clinton's new book is 'sad'

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders panned Hillary Clinton’s new book, “What Happened,” from behind the podium in the White House briefing room on Tuesday.

Sanders offered her thoughts on the tome, which gives Clinton’s account of her presidential campaign last year, when Yahoo News asked if President Trump plans to read it.

“Whether or not he’s going to read Hillary Clinton’s book, I am not sure, but I would think that he’s pretty well versed on what happened. I think its pretty clear to all of America,” Sanders said.

In her book, which was released Tuesday, Clinton blasts Trump as a “clear and present danger to the country and the world” and a “perfect Trojan horse” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Clinton accepted blame for her loss to Trump, she also sharply criticized several other people whom she described as enabling Trump’s rise. Clinton’s view that others contributed to her defeat has drawn mocking attacks in some quarters. At the White House on Tuesday, Sanders joined Clinton’s critics.

“I think it’s sad that, after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost, and the last chapter of her public life is going to be now defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks,” Sanders said, adding, “I think that that’s a sad way for her to continue.”

A spokesperson for Clinton did not respond to a request for comment on Sanders’s remarks.

