White House invites Baker school superintendent to talk about keeping kids in class

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — City of Baker Schools Superintendent James Stroder will visit the White House this week to talk about the progress the district has made in keeping students in school.

The Biden-Harris administration is hosting the “Every Day Counts Summit: Addressing Chronic Absenteeism and Increasing Student Engagement” on Wednesday, May 15. Stroder and representatives of the LSU Social Research & Evaluation Center will talk to other education leaders.

Stroder said he was invited based on the past year’s success at Baker High School. They launched initiatives to reduce chronic absenteeism, defined as missing school 15 days or more in an academic year.

Baker schools to offer 4-day week to juniors, seniors next school year

As a result, he said, chronic absence was reduced by 40 percent overall.

“Overall attendance improved from 70 percent last year to 90 percent this year,” Stroder said.

The event will include Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden. Experts will share evidence-based strategies that schools can consider to serve their students and communities.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.