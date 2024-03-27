White House confirms Netanyahu has agreed to reschedule delegation to discuss Rafah operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has agreed to reschedule a planned meeting with US and Israeli officials to discuss a possible operation in Rafah, the White House confirmed Wednesday, just days after Netanyahu canceled the delegation.

“The Prime Minister’s Office has agreed to reschedule the meeting dedicated to Rafah,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “So, we’re now working with them to set to find a convenient date that’s obviously going to work for both sides, but his office has agreed to reschedule that meeting which would be dedicated to Rafah, which is a good thing.”

CNN reported earlier Wednesday that Netanyahu’s office had agreed to reschedule the meeting, which an official said could occur as early as next week, though no date has been finalized.

During Wednesday’s briefing, the press secretary declined to say when the administration is hoping to reschedule the meeting, but emphasized it’s an “urgent” priority.

Netanyahu canceled the delegation’s planned trip this week over objections to the US abstaining from a UN Security Council vote calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The US held “constructive discussions with Israel’s defense minister over the last two days” and “Rafah was one of the many topics discussed with Jake Sullivan, Tony Blinken, Lloyd Austin, and Bill Burns,” the official said.

