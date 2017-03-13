White House bashes Obamacare in first ‘1600 Daily’ newsletter

A number of people received a new White House newsletter Monday, as President Trump’s administration launched “1600 Daily” to spread its views on the news.

The publication came as a surprise to some readers. Sarah Sanders, the deputy White House press secretary, told Yahoo News, “Everyone who signs up on the wh.gov site receives it.”

The opening line set the tone for what followed: “Today, President Trump will meet with victims of Obamacare — individuals, businesses, and others negatively impacted by the law.”

A large portion of the inaugural newsletter — sent from an official whitehouse.gov email address — bashed the Affordable Care Act and praised Trump’s actions to get rid of the 2010 health care law.

The only bullet point under the letter’s “get involved” section said Trump supports “Congress’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare” and encouraged readers to sign an anti-Obamacare petition.

Similarly, the only tweet from the president included in the “From President Trump” section said that Obamacare is “collapsing” and “in bad shape,” but that Republicans are coming together to “get [the] job done.”

The “Oval Office highlights” section linked to a transcript of Trump discussing “the imploding Obamacare disaster” with key members of his Cabinet in the Roosevelt Room. The section also included a video of the president’s “Weekly Address” — again condemning the ACA.

“I want every American to know that action on Obamacare is an urgent necessity,” Trump said in the video message. “The law’s collapsing around us, and if we do not act to save Americans from this wreckage it will take our health care system all the way down with it. If we do nothing, millions more innocent Americans will be hurt and badly hurt.”

Other sections of the newsletter included a “photo of the day” (Trump meeting with students from Saint Andrew Catholic School in Orlando, Fla.), details on White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s press briefing, Trump’s schedule and favorable news reports.

