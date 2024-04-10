White Castle manager shot, killed by he man asked to stop loitering, Ohio cops say

A man accused of killing a White Castle manager outside an Ohio restaurant said the shooting was an act of self-defense, according to police and news reports.

Lashannon Hill, 45, was reportedly arraigned Tuesday, April 9, on murder charges following the April 8 shooting at a White Castle in Cincinnati. He is accused of killing Marcus Jamison, 33, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Officers found Jamison “suffering from gunshot wounds” in the parking lot of the restaurant around 10:10 a.m., according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I hear, ‘Pop, pop!’” Donnie Covington, who works across the street, told WKRC. “I thought it was a car backfiring or something. Then Craig said, ‘Call 911.’ And I was like, ‘That’s not a backfire.’ So, I called 911.”

Covington told the station Jamison “was shot in the shoulder, chest and lower abdomen.” He helped administer CPR until first responders arrived.

Hill was arrested more than four hours later, police said. He “admitted to firing the shots that killed the victim,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by WXIX.

Prosecutors said during Tuesday’s arraignment Hill had been loitering inside the restaurant while waiting for his girlfriend’s shift to end, according to WLWT. He eventually left the restaurant.

Hill later returned to the White Castle and Jamison met him outside his vehicle, prosecutors said, according to WCPO. When Jamison approached the driver’s side window, Hill is accused of shooting him multiple times.

Hill’s attorney, Jay Clark, said during Tuesday’s court proceedings Hill acted in self-defense, thinking he was about to be assaulted by the White Castle manager, according to WKRC.

Clark also said Hill has impaired vision, WLWT reported, which impacted “his perception of what he saw.”

Hill was ordered to be jailed on a $200,000 bond, WCPO reported.

Wendy’s customer shoots worker through drive-thru window and flees, Illinois cops say

Man fires 10 shots into Jack in the Box, later opens fire at Whataburger, TX cops say

Fight between two men at Hooters ends with one shot and killed, Georgia police say