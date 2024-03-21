WHIO-TV, partners to distribute free eclipse glasses
The historic total solar eclipse is nearing on April 8.
WHIO-TV is proud to be partnering with Fricker’s and Grismer Tire and Auto so you and your family can have free protective glasses to watch the historic event.
“Talk about history, WHIO-TV is celebrating 75 years, and the total eclipse of the sun is a once in a lifetime event,” says Jim Manley, Vice President of Marketing for Fricker’s. “You bet we are excited to be a distribution point so people all over the Miami Valley can get free glasses to maximize this experience,”
Starting Saturday, March 23, you can stop by any Fricker’s or Grismer Tire and Auto locations throughout the WHIO-TV viewing area, during regular business hours, and receive up to four (4) complimentary sunglasses, while supplies last.
The following Fricker’s locations are participating:
Sidney @ 2599 W. Michigan Street
Troy @ 1187 Experiment Farm Road
Vandalia @ 22 Foley Drive
Springfield @ 1616 Upper Valley Pike
Miller Lane location @ 6834 Miller Lane
Huber Heights @ 6280 Chambersburg Road
Dayton @ 1818 Woodman Drive
Miamisburg @ 251 N. Springboro Pike
Centerville @ 1383 Miamisburg – Centerville Road
The following Grismer locations will have the eclipse glasses:
Beavercreek @ 1187 N. Fairfield Road
Bellbrook @ 4388 St. Route 725
Centerville @ St. Route 48 and Sheehan Road
Downtown Dayton @ 815 S. Patterson Blvd.
Dayton – Salem Avenue @ 5004 Salem Avenue
Dayton – Woodman Drive @ 1708 Woodman Drive
Dayton Mall @ 7940 Springboro Pike
Englewood @ 605 Taywood Drive
Fairborn @ 1301 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Huber Heights @ 6622 Brandt Pike
Springboro @ 60 N. Main Street
Kettering @ 4125 Wilmington Pike
Springfield @ 721 W. Columbia Street
Trotwood @ 840 E. Main Street
Troy @ 1726 W. Main Street
Vandalia @ 885 W. National Road
West Carrollton @ 470 E. Dixie Drive