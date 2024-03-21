WHIO-TV, partners to distribute free eclipse glasses

The historic total solar eclipse is nearing on April 8.

WHIO-TV is proud to be partnering with Fricker’s and Grismer Tire and Auto so you and your family can have free protective glasses to watch the historic event.

“Talk about history, WHIO-TV is celebrating 75 years, and the total eclipse of the sun is a once in a lifetime event,” says Jim Manley, Vice President of Marketing for Fricker’s. “You bet we are excited to be a distribution point so people all over the Miami Valley can get free glasses to maximize this experience,”

Starting Saturday, March 23, you can stop by any Fricker’s or Grismer Tire and Auto locations throughout the WHIO-TV viewing area, during regular business hours, and receive up to four (4) complimentary sunglasses, while supplies last.

The following Fricker’s locations are participating:

The following Grismer locations will have the eclipse glasses:

