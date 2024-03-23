While Ohio's population grew, Stark County's population stayed steady in 2023

More U.S. counties experienced population gains than losses last year, as counties in the South saw faster growth and more Northeast and Midwest counties had population losses turn to gains, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Stark County's population stayed steady last year.

The county's population was 372,716 last year, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates. That's a slight dip from 2022, down by just 69 people. The county's population has dropped steadily since the pandemic.

The decline was the result of deaths outnumbering births in 2023, and migration into the county not keeping up.

Ohio overall grew by 26,238 people in 2023, a 0.2% increase from 2022. Counties that experienced the most growth were Delaware and Franklin, both in central Ohio, which grew by 5,110 and 4,333 people, respectively.

Next was Butler County in southwest Ohio, which grew by 3,315 people.

An aerial photo of downtown Canton. (CantonRep / Scott Heckel)

The census reported that more U.S. counties experienced population gains than losses last year, with the southern part of the country growing faster. About 60% of U.S. counties gained population from 2022 to 2023, an increase from the 52% in the previous year. Among the nation's 3,144 counties, the average change was 0.29%, up from 0.17% the previous year, the census said.

“Domestic migration patterns are changing, and the impact on counties is especially evident,” Lauren Bowers, chief of the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Branch, said in a prepared statement. “Areas which experienced high levels of domestic out-migration during the pandemic, such as in the Midwest and Northeast, are now seeing more counties with population growth. Meanwhile, county population growth is slowing down out west, such as in Arizona and Idaho.”

Harris County in Texas led the nation with an increase of 53,788 residents. Texas had eight of the top 10 counties for numeric growth in the nation.

Los Angeles County in California had the largest population decline of 56,420 last year.

What are Ohio's population trends moving forward?

The majority of Ohio counties are expected to see population declines in the next few decades.

Areas in central Ohio are predicted to have the most growth moving forward, according to predictions from the Ohio Department of Development. Just 14 counties are expected to see growth by 2050.

A map of Ohio's projected population by county in 2050.

Alison Goebel, executive director of the Greater Ohio Policy Center in Columbus, said the 2023 census estimates are consistent with this trend.

"Population dynamics today will produce these results in the next two decades," she said. "Many counties are already experiencing consistent population loss."

She cited an Ohio Policy Center study that analyzed state census data from 2000 to 2020. It found that although the state's population increased by 3% in that time, if central Ohio's data is removed, the rest of the state's population declined by 1%.

Goebel emphasized that these trends could change if local leaders create policies that make Stark County an attractive place to live. This can be done by improving housing options and locating new jobs on existing developed areas.

"Old factory sites are hard to clean up, but they are often much closer to existing neighborhoods, childcare and transportation routes," she said.

How did Canton-Massillon compare to other Ohio metropolitan areas?

Canton's metro population also stayed steady in 2023, growing by three people.

The metropolitan area had a total population of 399,474 last year. The Canton-Massillon metropolitan area is made up of Stark and Carroll counties.

Deaths also outnumbered births in the metropolitan area, but gains from international and domestic migration made up for it.

Canton was one of five Ohio metropolitan areas that grew in 2023.

Columbus had the most growth compared to other cities in Ohio, gaining 18,205 residents. Cincinnati followed, with a net gain of 12,854. Dayton grew by 1,649, and Akron grew by 887.

Why did Carroll County grow?

Carroll County, which neighbors Stark County on the southeast corner, had a small increase of 72 residents in 2023, which contributed to the metropolitan area's growth.

Carroll County Commissioner Christopher Modranski said he was happy to see the increase last year.

"We had certainly seen a decline in the last census, which is not helpful for our economy and budget, so I'm glad to see that it's going up a little bit, although very slightly," he said.

He said the county is attractive to people who are seeking a close community.

"Our community, when you pass each other on the sidewalk, you say, 'Hi,' and smile at each other," he said. "We have a more relaxed atmosphere and I'd like to think that's why it would increase."

Reach Grace at 330-580-8364 or gspringer@gannett.com. Follow her on X @GraceSpringer16.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County's population dropped slightly in 2023