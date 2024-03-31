Where to watch the total solar eclipse in Oklahoma? Round up of festivals, watch-parties

With the 2024 total solar eclipse just over a week away, it's time to plan where and how you'll view the event, the likes of which the United States won't see for another 20 years.

The path of totality crosses through southeast Oklahoma, where the moon will completely block out the Sun for a few minutes. Throughout the rest of the state, a partial eclipse will be visible and events and festivals are planned all around to help folks make the most of the day.

Here are some events and camping options to consider ahead of the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Oklahoma events in path of totality

Oklahoma state parks in the path of the total eclipse include Lake Wister, Talimena, Clayton Lake, Beavers Bend and Raymond Gary.

Fort Towson's 1840s Eclipse Watch Party: At the Fort Towson Historic Site, visitors can explore the historic location, watch demonstrations by reenactors and witness the total solar eclipse in the afternoon.

Fenley Farm s in Valliant: Weekend camping and day passes to view the eclipse. The six-day event will include bonfires, music, singing, storytelling, and a cookout.

Bigfoot Spring Music Festival in Honobia: live music, food and craft vendors, camping and Bigfoot-themed events.

Choctaw Nation Community Center in Broken Bow: Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education are partnering with the Choctaw Nation and NASA at 1346 E Martin Luther King Drive in Broken Bow. Free to the public.

Oklahoma eclipse events outside path of totality

Oklahoma state parks : While only five state parks will see 100% totality, other state parks are great options if you want to see the partial eclipse in the peace of the outdoors. Reserve your cabin, camping or RV site in advance.

Science Museum Oklahoma will host eclipse day activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including telescopes set up outside for safe viewing, creating indirect eclipse viewers, plus a storytime and crafts inside the museum.

Cherokee Landing State Park in Park Hill, Oklahoma, will hold an eclipse viewing party with refreshments, eclipse glasses and family-friendly activities.

Tenkiller State Park in Vian: Visitors can make their own shadow viewer, eclipse button and pick up a commemorative eclipse T-shirt and viewing glasses from the park gift shop, and watch the solar eclipse take place in the sky over the lake.

Greenleaf State Park in Braggs: watch party scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be eclipse craft activities and refreshments.

Joe's Campground at Lake Texoma State Park in Kingston: eclipse watch party, starting around 12:25 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and eclipse glasses, though glasses can also be purchased from the park office.

Solar Spectacle at Guthrie Green , downtown Tulsa: from noon to 3 p.m. with space-themed vendors, Comida Sol Y Vida food truck, and music by DJ Doc Free.

Tee Pee Drive-in in Sapulpa off Route 66: eclipse viewing party from noon until 3 p.m. The album "Dark Side of the Moon" by Pink Floyd will be played. Admission is free, and the concession and bar will be open. Eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last, but bring your own lawn chairs and telescopes.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma 2024 solar eclipse events, festivals, watch-parties