Where to watch the solar eclipse 2024. A guide to places and events in Brockton and beyond

What are you doing April 8?

Unless you’ve been living in a cave, you’ve probably heard by now that there will be a solar eclipse that day.

Most Americans will be able to see the eclipse in some form, although not everyone will be in the path of totality.

The path of totality will cross 11 states, including Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. While this region won't see a total eclipse — expect 90% totality in Massachusetts — Bay Staters can still get in on the fun.

There are several local spots where you can pick up eclipse glasses in order to view this celestial phenomenon safely.

Here are some places where you can find the right eclipse glasses, and even attend a couple of viewing parties and more around the Brockton area:

What time is solar eclipse in Brockton? Find out here with your ZIP code

The partial solar eclipse wanes at about 11:00 a.m. in Stockton, California, on Aug. 21, 2017.

Learn about solar eclipse at Brockton Public Library

Join NASA Solar System Ambassador Pat Monteith on Saturday, April 6 at noon at the Brockton Public Library as she takes families on a journey through the upcoming April 8 eclipse using a mix of exciting visuals, interactive elements and easy-to-understand explanations. All attendees will receive a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses. To register visit https://www.brocktonpubliclibrary.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=73.

Get glasses and tips from Brockton Public Library

Starting Monday, April 1, the Brockton Public Library will begin distributing two pairs of eye safety glasses per family along with a viewing safety sheet.

Bridgewater State University observatory

Did you know there is an observatory right in our own backyard? BSU's observatory has announced it will have "special events" on April 8 but hasn't yet announced what they will be. Check out BSU's website for updates at https://www.bridgew.edu/center/case/observatory/public-viewing-nights.

East Bridgewater has free glasses while supplies last

The town of East Bridgewater is giving out free eclipse glasses available while supplies last, for East Bridgewater residents only, at the Council on Aging at 355 Plymouth St., and the Board of Health office at 175 Central St.

Learn how to use eclipse viewer at Taunton Public Library

The Taunton Public Library, 12 Pleasant St., will be hosting Rebekah Bartlett from the Astronomical Society of Southern New England on Saturday, April 6.

From 2 to 3 p.m., learn more about eclipses, the stars, and space, and how to make your own eclipse viewer.

Plus, pick up a free pair of solar eclipse glasses.

Community solar eclipse watch party at Raynham Senior Center

The Raynham Senior Center and Raynham Public Library present a community solar eclipse watch party on Monday, April 8, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

The party will be held at the Raynham Senior Center, 2215 King Philip St. The first 50 people to register will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses at the event.

Light refreshments will be served, and there will also be a livestream of the total eclipse.

Register online at raynhampubliclibrary.org/events, or call 508-823-1344.

All about eclipses with Jana Grcevich at Middleboro Public Library

On Saturday, April 6, drop in at the Middleboro Public Library, 102 N. Main St., from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., to learn all about eclipses. Learn from author, educator and scientist Jana Grcevich how the sun and moon create an eclipse, and how you can view it safely.

There will be free, certified eclipse glasses available to take home.

Watch party roundup

— The EcoTarium in Worcester will host an eclipse viewing event in their Sun Dial Plaza.

— The Museum of Natural History in Roger Williams Park will host a free family-friendly watch party for the partial solar eclipse. Each family visiting on April 8 will receive a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses, provided by the NASA Rhode Island Space Grant Consortium. This free community event includes free admission to the museum on Monday, April 8.

Parks are the place to be

Your favorite MassAudubon wildlife sanctuary could be the perfect spot to witness the eclipse outdoors. The Department of Conservation and Recreation properties across Massachusetts are also great spots to enjoy it.

Several state parks are hosting special free programs and offering free eclipse glasses, while supplies last. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Some areas charge a parking fee.

All DCR eclipse events are from 2:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Check the DCR website for more information.

— Blackstone Heritage River and Canal Heritage State Park, 287 Oak St., Uxbridge

— Blue Hills Reservation, 725 Hillside St., Milton

— Borderland State Park, 259 Massapoag Ave., Easton

— Nickerson State Park, 3488 Main St., Brewster

— Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 131 Waquoit Hwy., East Falmouth

— Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Avenue, Rockport

— Great Falls Discovery Center, 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls

— Mt. Greylock State Reservation, 30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough

Total solar eclipse occurs on April 8. How far must Mass. residents travel to see it?

Total eclipse experience just a few hours away

Don't mind a road trip? You can witness the April 8 eclipse in its entirety from many areas that are not so far away, according to Tim Brothers, technical instructor and observatory manager at the MIT Wallace Astrophysical Observatory in Westford.

"While the entirety of New England will experience the solar eclipse on April 8, if you want to see the "totality" of the total solar eclipse, you need to be within the path," Brothers told Wicked Local. "Fortunately, this path covers much of northern and western New England, including New York, although it does not pass over Massachusetts."

"If you do make it to the path of totality, expect the eclipse to start shortly after 2 p.m. The totality will start after 3 p.m. and the eclipse itself will conclude after 4:30 p.m."

Among the places where viewers can see a total eclipse include Burlington, Vermont (3:26 p.m.); Lancaster, New Hampshire (3:27 p.m.); and Caribou, Maine (3:32 p.m.), according to NASA.

"Where you pick your spot within the path will dictate how long you experience the totality," Brothers said. "This will range from roughly two minutes at the edges to about three-and-a-half minutes in the center of the path. Fortunately, the path will be roughly 100 miles wide."

