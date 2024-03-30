Brockton to pay $3.75 million to woman wrongfully imprisoned for 17 years

BROCKTON — The city of Brockton will pay $3.75 million to Frances Choy, who spent 17 years behind bars for a deadly arson she didn't commit.

She was just a teen when investigators honed in on her instead of her troubled cousin, Kenneth Choy, as the person who started an April 17, 2003, fire at 102 Belair St. The blaze claimed the lives of Jimmy and Anne Choy, who were Frances Choy's parents.

City Solicitor Megan Bridges confirmed the settlement in a city council committee meeting Monday. Attorney John J. Barter, who represents Frances Choy, declined to comment on the case.

Bridges said the commonwealth had also settled. She said she had not seen the paperwork but knows that the state's settlement is more than $3.75M. Bridges said a general baseline for such settlements is about $1M per year of wrongful incarceration.

Frances Choy, now 34, was released from prison in April 2020 after a Plymouth Superior Court judge stayed her sentence. The Plymouth County district attorney's office on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, said it would not prosecute Choy again.

How was Frances Choy wrongfully incarcerated?

In May 2011, a jury found Frances Choy guilty of murder and arson. She was sentenced to life without parole. It was the third trial on the charges after two previous mistrials.

In September 2020, Plymouth County Superior Court judge Linda Giles vacated the criminal convictions, writing that "newly discovered evidence of racial bias established that justice may not have been done."

Giles' based her order freeing the defendant on several factors. They include evidence of bias by prosecutors via "racially and sexually offensive emails." The emails include one putting Frances Choy's face on a meme about burning down a house and others comparing Kenneth Choy to the Long Duc Dong character in the 1980s movie "Sixteen Candles." Giles also cited new expert evidence contradicting a State Police chemist's finding that Frances' sweatpants had gasoline on them, a key claim prosecutors used at trial.

Another factor Giles cited is that the commonwealth buried evidence that Kenneth Choy had a motive. On Jan. 11, 2003, Jimmy Choy told Brockton Police that his grandson was selling drugs and had run away from home. Neither the resulting missing person's report nor a related note in the police dispatch system were given to defense attorneys.

The judge also cited the failure by Brockton police to record an alleged confession made by Frances Choy and other key interviews in April 2003. Brockton police Detective Eric Clark testified that police did not have any tape or video recording equipment that could have been used to document an interview. An affidavit from a former Brockton detective affirmed that the police did have recording ability in April 2003.

Prosecutors also sat on evidence that fires were started at the remains of the Choy residence while Frances Choy was in jail, Judge Giles wrote.

Giles also faulted Joseph J. Krowski, the lawyer who represented Frances Choy at trial. The judge said he failed to investigate a witness who said Kenneth Choy admitted to her that he started the fire.

How will Brockton pay?

The first settlement payment of $1.25M is due Saturday, March 30, according to a court filing. The city will pay by moving $1.2M from an "overlay surplus" account for legal settlements and property tax abatements, said Troy Clarkson, the city's chief financial officer. Another $50,000 will come from police department salaries.

The payment would leave the "overlay surplus" account with $2.7M, noted City Councilor Susan Nicastro. Under questioning from the Ward 4 representative, Clarkson said that the fund would be adequate for the city's needs because it exceeds the 5-year average in that account. Even so, Clarkson warned that the state Department of Revenue could disagree with the city's method and ask that the settlement money come from the city's operating budget instead.

It's the same method used when the city had to find $4.7M to settle a Department of Public Works hiring discrimination case brought by Russell Lopes. The city agreed to pay an additional $2.05M to settle a related class-action suit involving 69 qualified, non-white applicants to the DPW.

