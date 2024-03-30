Where to watch the solar eclipse 2024. A guide to places and events in Fall River

What are you doing April 8?

Unless you’ve been living in a cave, you’ve probably heard by now that there will be a solar eclipse that day.

Most Americans will be able to see the eclipse in some form, although not everyone will be in the path of totality.

The path of totality will cross 11 states, including Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. While this region won't see a total eclipse — expect 90% totality in Massachusetts — Bay Staters can still get in on the fun.

There are several local spots where you can pick up eclipse glasses in order to view this celestial phenomenon safely.

Here are some places where you can find the right eclipse glasses, and even attend a couple of viewing parties, around the SouthCoast area:

Solar eclipse viewing party at Swansea library

The Swansea Free Public Library, 69 Main St., is hosting a solar eclipse viewing party on their front lawn on April 8.

Bring a chair or blanket, and enjoy the eclipse, weather permitting.

Each attendee will receive a pair of eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last.

The Great Eclipse Get-Together in Tiverton

All ages are welcome to The Great Eclipse Get-Together at the Tiverton Public Library, 34 Roosevelt Ave.

Drop in between 1 and 4 p.m. to celebrate.

The official NASA broadcast will be on the big screen for safe and fun viewing.

Borrow a pair of solar eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector to view the event outside. There aren’t enough glasses for everyone who attends to have a pair, but attendees may share amongst each other.

The library will be serving light eclipse-themed refreshments.

Get solar eclipse glasses at Somerset Public Library

The Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St., has special viewing glasses available for the upcoming solar eclipse.

These glasses are provided by Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries.

The viewing glasses, as well as an informational packet, are available for pick-up at the library until April 8.

On April 6 and April 8, the library will also have a “moon walk,” where kids can walk around the library looking for eclipse facts and riddles.

Watch party roundup

— Brownell Library in Little Compton will host an Eclipse Viewing on April 8 from 2 to 4:30 p.m., with activities for all ages.

— The EcoTarium in Worcester will host an eclipse viewing event in their Sun Dial Plaza.

— The Museum of Natural History in Roger Williams Park will host a free family-friendly watch party for the partial solar eclipse. Each family visiting on April 8 will receive a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses, provided by the NASA Rhode Island Space Grant Consortium. This free community event includes free admission to the museum on Monday, April 8.

Parks are the place to be

Your favorite MassAudubon wildlife sanctuary could be the perfect spot to witness the eclipse outdoors. The Department of Conservation and Recreation properties across Massachusetts are also great spots to enjoy it.

Several state parks are hosting special free programs and offering free eclipse glasses, while supplies last. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Some areas charge a parking fee.

All DCR eclipse events are from 2:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Check the DCR website for more information.

— Blackstone Heritage River and Canal Heritage State Park, 287 Oak St., Uxbridge

— Blue Hills Reservation, 725 Hillside St., Milton

— Borderland State Park, 259 Massapoag Ave., North Easton

— Nickerson State Park, 3488 Main St., Brewster

— Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 131 Waquoit Hwy., East Falmouth

— Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Avenue, Rockport

— Great Falls Discovery Center, 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls

— Mt. Greylock State Reservation, 30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough

Sonic serving up stellar special

Sonic Drive-In announced a special eclipse-themed menu item to give fans an “out-of-this-world experience,” according to a news release. The new Blackout Slush Float is available now for a limited time. What's in it? The Blackout is a sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavored, all-black slush representing the temporary darkness from the solar eclipse and topped with creamy white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles. There are Sonic locations in Somerset as well as Warwick and Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Full eclipse experience just a few hours away

Don't mind a road trip? You can witness the April 8 eclipse in its entirety from many areas that are not so far away, according to Tim Brothers, technical instructor and observatory manager at the MIT Wallace Astrophysical Observatory in Westford.

"While the entirety of New England will experience the solar eclipse on April 8, if you want to see the "totality" of the total solar eclipse, you need to be within the path," Brothers told Wicked Local. "Fortunately, this path covers much of northern and western New England, including New York, although it does not pass over Massachusetts."

"If you do make it to the path of totality, expect the eclipse to start shortly after 2 p.m. The totality will start after 3 p.m. and the eclipse itself will conclude after 4:30 p.m."

Among the places where viewers can see a total eclipse include Burlington, Vermont (3:26 p.m.); Lancaster, New Hampshire (3:27 p.m.); and Caribou, Maine (3:32 p.m.), according to NASA.

"Where you pick your spot within the path will dictate how long you experience the totality," Brothers said. "This will range from roughly two minutes at the edges to about three-and-a-half minutes in the center of the path. Fortunately, the path will be roughly 100 miles wide."

With Wicked Local reports

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Solar eclipse 2024 places to watch and events in the Fall River area