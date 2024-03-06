Where can you see the total solar eclipse in Arkansas? Here's what to know about viewing

A total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8. The path of totality covers much of Arkansas, and NASA's Eclipse Explorer tool shows Fort Smith will experience the total eclipse at 1:50 p.m. Here's what to know about watching the astronomical event.

Which states are in the path of the total solar eclipse?

Millions of people live along the path of totality, which will cross 13 states from Texas to Maine in the U.S. as the path moves across North America from southwest to northeast. Here's when to expect totality in cities in each state.

Where will the best eclipse viewing in the U.S. be?

Weather remains the biggest wildcard when it comes to seeing eclipses. With this eclipse, the general thinking is that the farther south you are the better, due to decreased cloud chances, so many people will head to Texas.

Where to get solar eclipse glasses

You need solar eclipse glasses to safely view an eclipse outside of the few minutes of totality — regular sunglasses won't protect your retinas. Certified eyewear is held to an international safety standard and is 100,000 times darker to block nearly all visible, infrared and ultraviolet light. Here's what to know about eclipse glasses and where to buy them.

Traffic could be snarled for hours in popular eclipse viewing areas

Roads could be especially packed at the center of the eclipse's path as Americans who want the best view crowd into cities, towns and remote areas, many without the infrastructure to handle big crowds. Here's what to expect.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: What to know about viewing the total solar eclipse in Arkansas