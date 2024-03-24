Emergency supplies, eclipse glasses: How Fort Smith residents should prepare for eclipse

The skies will go dark in the middle of the day, but be sure not to look at the sun without protective glasses.

A total solar eclipse is coming Monday, April 8, and the southeastern part of Fort Smith is in the path of totality, a path that stretches from Texas to Maine. While much of the nation will see a partial eclipse, viewers on that direct path will be treated to a total eclipse.

In addition to having protective eyewear on hand, residents are being urged to prepare as if a major event that could cause power outages is ahead. That means having cash and other supplies on hand and having a plan to keep in contact with loved ones.

All regularly scheduled trash service in Fort Smith the Monday of the eclipse has been moved to Wednesday, April 10, city officials report.

In Fort Smith, there could be more than 100,000 visitors in the region, according to city and state officials. The city expects more than 100,000 motorcycle riders for the May Steel Horse Rally, but the big crowds could come earlier.

Police Chief Danny Baker made a video in preparation for the eclipse.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker sports his protective eclipse sunglasses ahead of the Monday, April 8 eclipse. The southeast part of Fort Smith will see a total eclipse with most of the city experiencing a partial eclipse.

“For this astronomical event we are expecting an influx of people in and around Fort Smith,” he said.

Safety is a concern. It starts with the eyewear for those who want to witness the total solar eclipse.

As the moon passes in front of the sun, solar power sources could be affected. The total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017 did not cause power outages.

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 12:28 p.m. in southeast Oklahoma and 12:33 p.m. for those watching from Little Rock and about 12:30 p.m. in Fort Smith. The total eclipse will be visible near Fort Smith about 1:50 p.m.. The NASA website shows the total eclipse begins at 1:51 p.m. for viewers in Little Rock and ends three minutes later at 1:54 p.m., according to the NASA website.

People are advised not to stare directly into the sun then.

“The City of Fort Smith and the Fort Smith Police Department want to ensure that you stay protected during the 2024 solar eclipse happening on April 8, 2024. Learn the importance of ISO-certified solar glasses, skin protection, and awareness of others. Equip yourself and your loved ones to enjoy the eclipse securely. Let's have a safe and enjoyable eclipse-viewing experience! “ a post on the City of Fort Smith’s Facebook page reads.

The Fort Smith Public library was giving out free eclipse glasses, with a limit of four per family, while supplies lasted.

The video from Police Chief Baker covers several preparation tips.

“Today, I’m walking you through some ways you can prepare for a safe and memorable eclipse experience,” Baker says in his public service video that can also be seen on the city’s Facebook page or at https://fortsmitheclipse.carrd.co/.

People are encouraged to have an emergency contact plan in place, Baker said.

“Knowing how to reach your loved ones is key in big events like this,” Baker says in the video.

Chief Baker also urges people to have plenty of emergency supplies, such as water, food, prescriptions and anything else needed in weather emergencies.

“And of course, your eclipse glasses,” Baker said. “It’s better to be prepared well in advance. Here’s a pro tip: Withdraw some cash from the bank. You never know when you might need it, especially with the extra people we are expecting in Fort Smith, before, during and after the eclipse,” Baker says.

The City of Fort Smith and the Fort Smith Police Department plan to update the public with all things to know on their social media accounts and at www.fortsmithar.gov/updates.

It will be 20 years before the next total solar eclipse ahead on Aug. 23, 2044, NASA reports.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Here's how Fort Smith residents are urged to prep for solar eclipse