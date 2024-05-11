Where the northern lights will be visible this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – People across the country will be able to see the northern lights, or aurora borealis this weekend.

A significant geomagnetic storm means the dancing lights will be visible farther south than most have ever seen them.

A coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun sent a magnetic field and plasma into space, which followed Earth’s magnetic field to the polar regions.

The particles in the plasma entered Earth’s atmosphere and collided with oxygen and nitrogen molecules at different heights above the ground. These collisions create the swirling colors we see across the night sky.

While this geomagnetic storm is classified as severe on the impact scale, the lights will likely be a little too far to our north for Central Californians to enjoy.

However, our neighbors in Northern California will have the chance to view the aurora Friday night, along with those in the Southeastern US.

The storm will weaken Saturday night, meaning the northern lights will only be visible farther north again.

