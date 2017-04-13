Where To Eat For Free On National Grilled Cheese Day

From Delish

While there's nothing better than a homemade grilled cheese sandwich, sometimes you just want something made by a professional. Luckily, in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12, these restaurants and cafes have rolled out their best deals and freebies so you can enjoy your favorite cheesy lunch without breaking the bank.

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar

Enjoy buy one, get one free cheese sandwiches on Wednesday, April 12. Additionally, Arooga's is also featuring two cheese-inspired, limited-time features, starting at $8.99 for the entire month.

Capitol Melts

The shop will be open for extend hours, and there will be $4 Grilled Cheese Melts all day. Also, Capitol Melts will be donating $1 to Albany's LaSalle School for every melt sold and matching your donation at the cash register dollar for dollar.

Central Melt

Get free grilled cheese roll-ups all day (or at least until they run out).

Cheese Grille

Cheese Grille will celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12 by offering free grilled cheese from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Field

At their baseball park, the Chicago White Sox are selling a 16-inch brisket mac-and-cheese grilled cheese.

Gorilla Cheese NYC

The food truck will be serving a special grilled cheese made with gruyere, tomato, chipotle aioli and Sam Adams Boston Lager – infused caramelized onions for $7.

The Melt

The Melt is celebrating National Grilled Cheese the entire month with a sweepstakes contest. All you have to do to enter is let them know what your favorite grilled cheese sandwich is on their website, and you'll be entered for a chance to win free melts for an entire year.

Are you team #Pattymelt or #MacDaddy? Vote for your fave #grilledcheese 💛 & be entered to win melts for a YEAR: https://t.co/7zk4A2oMRS. pic.twitter.com/w4B7RpJRB4 - The Melt (@The_Melt) April 6, 2017

Tom & Chee

Here they'll be offering a classic grilled cheese sandwich for only $2 at participating locations.

Bring the fam' for National Grilled Cheese Day this Wed, Apr 12th & tell y/ kids (they will remind you!) TOM+CHEE! $2 grilled cheese all day pic.twitter.com/r2GgNmLbN5 - Tom+Chee (@TomAndChee) April 10, 2017

