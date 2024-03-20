Where does your water come from? Tracking Rochester's water supply

A dead body was found in the Highland Park Reservoir. Rochester police are at the western end of the reservoir investigating.

After Tuesday's discovery of a dead person in the Highland Park Reservoir, the city issued a boil water advisory for several neighborhoods in and around downtown Rochester.

Do you know which reservoirs supply water to your home or business in Rochester?

The city's water is treated at a filtration plant in Hemlock, Livingston County, then travels through one of three reservoirs, located in Highland Park, Cobbs Hill Park and the town of Rush, which store the bulk of the drinking water used by city residents.

The Highland Park Reservoir, which is the smallest, serves downtown Rochester and an area extending west toward Interstate 390, north to Lexington Avenue and south through part of the 19th Ward and Plymouth-Exchange, according to a water supply map provided by the city of Rochester.

Areas surrounding the University of Rochester and Strong Memorial Hospital get their water from the Rush Reservoir, extending south along I-390 and east as far as Interstate 590.

The Cobbs Hill Reservoir's coverage area is north and east of downtown, extending south a bit beyond Interstate 490, east to I-590 and north to State Route 104.

What if I live outside of the city of Rochester NY? Where does my water coming from?

In Monroe County, Lake Ontario supplies water to Hamlin, Clarkson, Sweden, Parma, Ogden, Riga, Wheatland, Irondequoit, Webster, most of Penfield and Perinton and part of Brighton, according to Monroe County Water Authority's supply area map.

Part of the city of Rochester, Brighton, Henrietta, Rush and Mendon's water is derived from Hemlock Lake.

And both Lake Ontario and Hemlock Lake provide water to parts of the city of Rochester, Brighton, Penfield, Mendon, Perinton and most of Pittsford.

Lake Ontario and Hemlock Lake also supply water for some municipalities in Orleans, Genesee and Wayne counties.

See the county water map below:

Who is currently under a boil water advisory in Rochester NY?

People who live in Rochester neighborhoods served by the Highland Park Reservoir were told by the city and the Monroe County Department of Public Health to boil their tap water before using it after a body was discovered in the reservoir Tuesday.

As soon as the body was spotted in the reservoir, the reservoir was immediately bypassed, City of Rochester's commissioner of environmental services Richard Perrin said.

The Highland Park Reservoir will not be put into service again until it is drained and cleaned, which is expected to take roughly eight weeks, authorities said.

Here's which neighborhoods are affected:

Genesee River to Flint Street

Flint Street to Genesee Street

Genesee Street to Arnett Boulevard

Arnett Boulevard to Westfield Street

Westfield Street to Chili Avenue

Chili Avenue to Lee Road

Lee Road to Lexington Avenue

Lexington Avenue to Genesee River

Genesee River to Inner Loop

Inner Loop to University Avenue

University Avenue to North/South Goodman Street

South Goodman Street to Linden Street

Linden Street to Mount Hope Avenue

Mount Hope Avenue to McLean Street

McLean Street to Genesee River

Includes reporting from Democrat and Chronicle reporters Victoria Freile and Marcia Greenwood.

