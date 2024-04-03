Where did the stadium tax question get the most and least support in Jackson County?

The stadium tax question on ballots throughout Jackson County met a resounding defeat Tuesday night, with around 58% of voters opposing the measure.

Now, data released by the Jackson County Election Board shows the scope of this result in individual voting precincts across the county. Check out the interactive map below to see exactly where the stadium tax saw the most — and least — support.

The majority of voters rejected the ballot question at almost every polling location across the county, data shows. Only 10 out of the 103 polling places for which The Star tabulated results saw more than 50% of its votes go to the “yes” option.

The strongest approval for the stadium tax question outside Kansas City came from precincts in the center of the county, just east of Little Blue Valley and west of Blue Springs.

Precinct PR-28 had the highest approval for the ballot measure, with around 55% of voters voting for it. This triangular area just west of Blue Springs Lake and Lake Jacomo is bordered by I-470 to the east and NE Woods Chapel Road to the south.

By comparison, precincts in Independence and on the eastern edges of the county showed the strongest opposition to the ballot measure.

Fort Osage precincts FO-06 and FO-10 had the lowest support for the stadium tax in the county outside of Kansas City, with only around 24.4% of voters choosing “yes.” These precincts are located in the northeast corner of the county.

The map above does not show the vote breakdown on the stadium tax ballot question for precincts within Kansas City limits. These precincts are overseen by a different election board and will feature on a forthcoming map.

Do you have more questions about the April 2 election or the stadium tax vote? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.