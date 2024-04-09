Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes in March were sold

Five Michigan Lottery players won $1 million prizes in March, according to the Michigan Lottery. Three of the big wins came from Powerball tickets sold in Commerce Township, Kentwood and online to a player registered in Schoolcraft. The other two were on Mega Millions tickets sold in Jackson and online to a player registered in Bay City.

Four players also won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. Two winning tickets were sold in Livonia and two were sold online to players registered to East Lansing and Escanaba. Two of the wins came on back to back days — March 25 and 26.

Here's a look at where the big winning prizes were sold or the location where the winner of a ticket purchased online was registered.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Where biggest winning tickets in March were sold