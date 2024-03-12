Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes in February were sold

It didn't take much time for the biggest Michigan Lottery prize in February to be claimed or won, according to the Michigan Lottery.

On the first day of the month, a 500X Money Maker instant ticket worth $6 million was claimed by an Ottawa County lottery club. It was purchased at Down the Hatch Party Store in Holland.

An Ottawa County lottery club recently won $6 million on a 500X Money Maker instant ticket.

It was one of 19 prizes worth $100,000 or more won or claimed last month.

The next largest prize was $1 million won on a $1,000,000 Cash Multiplier instant ticket sold in Commerce Township.

Here's a look at where the big winning prizes were sold or the location where the winner of a ticket purchased online was registered.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Where biggest winning tickets in February were sold