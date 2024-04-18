Here’s where a $127,000 winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold Wednesday in Miami-Dade

The lone winner of Wednesday night’s Fantasy 5 drawing has a ticket worth $127,229.58 and bought their ticket at a Miami gas station, according to the Florida Lottery.

Whoever picked numbers 1, 15, 18, 21 and 29 Wednesday picked up their ticket at the Exxon station at 7100 W. Flagler St.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize at any Florida Lottery District Office. The Miami District Office is in Miami Lakes, 14621 Oak Lane, open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., reachable by email at MIARC@flalottery.com or phone at 305-364-3080.