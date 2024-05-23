What's the weather in Austin this Memorial Day weekend? Here's the forecast

It looks like Austin will be gifted some good weather for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service office at Camp Mabry suggest the weekend will be sunny and hot, with intermittent rain at times. Overall, though, it appears to be the perfect weather for grilling, swimming and enjoying the long weekend.

Saturday will be sunny and 97 degrees

Saturday's forecast is mostly sunny with a high around 97 degrees. Wind may come and go, but it's expected to be fairly calm. The low in the evening is 76.

NWS: Austin's first 100-degree day of the year will be Sunday

Sunday expected to see 100-degree temps

Temperatures are predicted to rise Sunday, giving Austin a very good chance of seeing its first 100-degree day of the year. The high Sunday is 100, and the low is 74.

Thunderstorms may move in late Monday on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is forecast to be sunny and hot with a high around 97 degrees. Thunderstorms may move in during the evening, bringing a 20% chance of rain to the area. Monday's low is 71.

