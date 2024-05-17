A record 3.6 million Texans expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend, AAA says

Millions of Americans are preparing to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

Here's what to know if you're traveling this holiday:

Texans ready to travel for the Memorial Day weekend

According to AAA, Texas is projected to see 3.6 million travelers this Memorial Day holiday, marking a 4.2% increase from last year. Nationally, 43.8 million people are expected to travel for Memorial Day, reflecting a 4.1% rise from the previous year and nearly reaching the 2005 record of 44 million travelers.

Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said people are eager to travel this season.

“We haven’t seen Memorial Day weekend travel numbers like these in almost 20 years,” she said. “We’re projecting an additional one million travelers this holiday weekend compared to 2019, which not only means we’re exceeding pre-pandemic levels but also signals a very busy summer travel season ahead.”

Top destinations for Texans during Memorial Day weekend

According to AAA Texas travel advisors, the top road trip destinations in Texas include:

Galveston

Corpus Christi

San Antonio River Walk

Fredericksburg

Texas Hill Country

Houston

Dallas

Austin

Various state parks

How many people are expected to travel by car vs airplane?

Airports are gearing up for a surge in travelers as AAA forecasts 3.51 million air passengers for this holiday weekend, marking a 4.8% rise from last year and a 9% increase compared to 2019. Despite this uptick, air ticket prices remain on par with last year's rates for Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day travel by car versus air

Various factors influence the cost of airfare, such as destination, number of layovers, and fare class. For instance, passengers opting for nonstop flights with amenities like seat selection and carry-on bags can expect to pay more compared to those choosing basic economy with a layover.

How much does gas cost in Texas?

Over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, motorists should anticipate gas prices akin to those of the previous year, hovering around the national average of approximately $3.60.

According to AAA, Texas’ average gas price is $3.17, up from $3.08 last year.

More: Gas prices drop in Texas ahead of record-setting Memorial Day weekend travel, AAA says

AAA’s best time to travel during Memorial Day weekend

May 23: Before 11 a.m., after 7 p.m.

May 24: Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m.

May 25: Before 1 p.m., after 6 p.m.

May 26: Before 1 p.m.

May 27: After 7 p.m.

AAA’s worst time to travel during Memorial Day weekend

May 23: 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.

May 24: 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.

May 25: 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

May 26: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

May 27: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Travel tips for Texans

AAA recommends to do the following before traveling by road:

Inspect vehicle tires, battery, and fluid levels before a long road trip. Nationwide, AAA expects to rescue more than 378,000 stranded drivers at the roadside, including nearly 20,000 in Texas.

Pack food, water, an emergency kit, first-aid kit, and mobile phone charger in case you break down.

Book summer travel now. High demand and reduced schedules will mean fewer options.

Map out your journey in advance and familiarize yourself with alternative routes in case of traffic or road closures.

Always wear your seatbelt, follow speed limits, and avoid distractions like texting while driving.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 3.6 million Texans expected to travel for Memorial Day, AAA says