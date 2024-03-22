What's in store in 2024 hurricane season? Attend Hurricane Day and find out
This year, the Climate Adaptation Center will release its 2024 Hurricane Season Forecast at a new event – Hurricane Day!
The 2024 Hurricane Day is set for April 4 at the Selby Auditorium at University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee campus. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
Hurricane Day will feature Bob Bunting, scientist and CEO at the center. He will present the season forecast.
In addition to hurricanes, his forecast will include the number of storms, how many will become hurricanes, how many will become major hurricanes and the general outlook for the west coast of Florida.
Elizabeth Moore, a founding director of the CAC, will serve as moderator. There will be speakers on educational and informative topics.
Visit our site, https://www.theclimateadaptationcenter.org/, to get tickets, which are $39.
USF’s Selby Auditorium is at 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Melanie Ringle, Climate Adaptation Center, Sarasota
Earth changing millions of years before man
The March 20 article “UN on climate: Earth’s issuing a distress call,” was designed to agitate uninformed people.
The Earth has been going through climate change for its entire 4 billion years of life.
None of this has anything to do with what man is doing on Earth.
The data used by these organizations to scare people has been skewed and when peer reviewed has been shown to be bunk. If educated people would only read a book like "Hot Talk, Cold Science," by Dr. S. Fred Singer, they would see that this is all about money and politics, not real science.
Singer rebuts all the arguments raised in this article; just read his book.
Richard Malgran, Esq., Sarasota
Look at bills passed to judge two parties
Here is a summary of contrasting bills approved during the Florida Legislature's recent legislative session, which ended March 8. (Some of these bills still need the governor's signature to become law.)
Republicans’ “Culture Wars” Bills
Drafted legislation threatening IVF.
Introduced protections for racist Confederate monuments.
Tried to ban Pride flags and pronouns.
Lowered wages and protections for workers,
Tried to roll back gun safety laws.
Democrats’ “Rights Protections” Bills
Protected common-sense gun safety measures.
Fought restrictions on reproductive rights.
Pushed back on attempts to whitewash slavery.
Blocked bans and advocated for LGBTQ+ community.
Defended the rights and safety of minors and outdoor workers.
In all, the Republican bills cited failed to improve Floridians’ lives.
In contrast, the Democratic bills succeeded in protecting Floridians’ rights, thus improving their lives.
Karen. Fisk, Rotonda West
