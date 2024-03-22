What's in store in 2024 hurricane season? Attend Hurricane Day and find out

Boats are piled up in a marina near the bridge to Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian hit Sept. 28, 2022. Ian roared ashore at Cayo Costa as a Category 4 storm and caused $100 billion in damage.

Learn what to expect at Hurricane Day

This year, the Climate Adaptation Center will release its 2024 Hurricane Season Forecast at a new event – Hurricane Day!

The 2024 Hurricane Day is set for April 4 at the Selby Auditorium at University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee campus. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

Hurricane Day will feature Bob Bunting, scientist and CEO at the center. He will present the season forecast.

Write to us: How to send a letter to the editor

In addition to hurricanes, his forecast will include the number of storms, how many will become hurricanes, how many will become major hurricanes and the general outlook for the west coast of Florida.

Elizabeth Moore, a founding director of the CAC, will serve as moderator. There will be speakers on educational and informative topics.

Visit our site, https://www.theclimateadaptationcenter.org/, to get tickets, which are $39.

USF’s Selby Auditorium is at 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Melanie Ringle, Climate Adaptation Center, Sarasota

Earth changing millions of years before man

The March 20 article “UN on climate: Earth’s issuing a distress call,” was designed to agitate uninformed people.

The Earth has been going through climate change for its entire 4 billion years of life.

None of this has anything to do with what man is doing on Earth.

March 19, 2024: A man carries a plastic bucket across the cracked bed of a dried-up pond in Vietnam's southern Ben Tre province. Every day, farmer Nguyen Hoai Thuong prays in vain for rain to fall on the cracked, dry earth of her garden in Vietnam's Mekong Delta -- the country's "rice bowl" agricultural heartland. A blazing month-long heatwave has brought drought, parching the land in Thuong's home of Ben Tre province, 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of business hub Ho Chi Minh City.

The data used by these organizations to scare people has been skewed and when peer reviewed has been shown to be bunk. If educated people would only read a book like "Hot Talk, Cold Science," by Dr. S. Fred Singer, they would see that this is all about money and politics, not real science.

Singer rebuts all the arguments raised in this article; just read his book.

Richard Malgran, Esq., Sarasota

Look at bills passed to judge two parties

Here is a summary of contrasting bills approved during the Florida Legislature's recent legislative session, which ended March 8. (Some of these bills still need the governor's signature to become law.)

Republicans’ “Culture Wars” Bills

Drafted legislation threatening IVF.

Introduced protections for racist Confederate monuments.

Tried to ban Pride flags and pronouns.

Lowered wages and protections for workers,

Tried to roll back gun safety laws.

Democrats’ “Rights Protections” Bills

Protected common-sense gun safety measures.

Fought restrictions on reproductive rights.

Pushed back on attempts to whitewash slavery.

Blocked bans and advocated for LGBTQ+ community.

Defended the rights and safety of minors and outdoor workers.

In all, the Republican bills cited failed to improve Floridians’ lives.

In contrast, the Democratic bills succeeded in protecting Floridians’ rights, thus improving their lives.

Karen. Fisk, Rotonda West

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: At new Hurricane Day, get forecast for 2024 hurricane season