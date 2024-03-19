What's in store for 2024 in Canal Fulton? New events, paddle boats, pickleball courts

Free concerts and music festivals will return to the St. Helena Amphitheater in June under a new nonprofit organization called K8 Event Team. Last year, the concerts and festivals attracted hundreds of people to the amphitheater at 123 Tuscarawas St. in Canal Fulton.

Editor’s note: The Canton Repository asked leaders in each of Stark County’s 17 townships, 11 villages and six cities to share some highlights about what's in store for 2024 in their communities.

The responses include the return of some family-friendly events, a variety of new businesses and some much-needed improvements to longstanding structures. We will be presenting these community highlights to you throughout the upcoming months.

CANAL FULTON – New events, paddle boats, pickleball courts and a large water tower are coming to Canal Fulton this year.

Here is what’s in store for 2024 in the city of roughly 5,300 residents:

Towpath to Totality eclipse event set for April 8

Canal Fulton is partnering with Stark Parks to host activities for residents and visitors viewing the total solar eclipse. Towpath to Totality will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 at St. Helena Heritage Park at 123 Tuscarawas St. NW.

The Great Lakes Science Center has provided a telescope with solar filters for eclipse observation and free solar eclipse glasses, which will be available first come, first served. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free eclipse-themed activities will be offered, such as crafts, educational presentations and an obstacle course.

The partial solar eclipse will begin in Canal Fulton at 1:58 p.m. The total eclipse will begin at 3:14 p.m. and last about two minutes.

Roughly 200 parking spots will be available at the park. Overflow parking will be available at the Lock 4 Trailhead.

Paddle boats available to rent

The city has purchased two paddle boats that will be available for rent as early as April.

Users can take the paddle boats, which can be rented, from the Canal Fulton Canalway Center at 125 Tuscarawas St. NW south to Lock 4.

The paddle boats will be available whenever the Canalway Center is open, which is typically on the weekends in April and the first half of May and then daily from mid-May until fall. City Council has yet to set the rental rates for the paddle boats, whose cost was offset by a $4,000 grant from the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition.

To reserve the paddle boats, call the Canalway Center at 330-854-6835. Walk-ins also will be accepted if a boat is available.

New Memorial Day event planned

A free event to honor the eight local military members who died during service and to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Canal Fulton Community Band will be held on May 26.

Mayor Joe Schultz said the event will include a dinner followed by a concert by the Canal Fulton Community Band. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and the concert will follow at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Northwest High School’s Puffenberger Hall.

The dinner, which is being prepared and donated by Clean Harbors, will include hamburgers, hot dogs and french fries. During the concert, a biography of each honored military member will be read and then followed by a song that the band felt reflects the honoree’s personality.

Schultz said tickets, which are free, will be available for up to 300 people. People can reserve their tickets beginning in late April by calling or visiting City Hall.

Other upcoming community events include: Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday; Jack Cullen Towpath Trail Trout Derby on April 27; Memorial Day parade on May 27; Father’s Day Car Show on June 16; Olde Canal Days from June 27 to 29; Haunted Canal Fulton from Oct. 17 to 19; and the Electric Lights Parade on Dec. 7.

Changes coming to St. Helena concert series, festivals

Free concerts and music festivals will return to the St. Helena Amphitheater in June under a new nonprofit organization called K8 Event Team. Last year, the concerts and festivals attracted hundreds of people to the amphitheater at 123 Tuscarawas St. in Canal Fulton.

Free concerts and music festivals will return to the St. Helena Amphitheater in June under a new nonprofit organization with new rules.

David Thomas, who has presented the events with city support under his for-profit company TNT Marketing LLC for the past two years, is hosting the concerts and festivals independently this year under the nonprofit organization, K8 Event Team, which is named after his music-loving niece, Kate, who died of cancer at age 19.

The concerts and festivals will continue to be free, but the cost to park at St. Helena Heritage Park will increase from $10 to $15. Alcohol will be available for sale on site this year. Coolers, dogs, canopies and tents will not be allowed.

Besides offering food trucks once again, Thomas also is partnering with WanderLust Boutique to bring the WanderLust Market and its dozens of vendors to some of the festivals. Admission to the market will be free.

Net proceeds from the festivals and concerts will be donated to the Northwest Local Schools music department to help students who may need equipment or lessons, Thomas said.

The concert series lineup is Dirty Deeds on June 8; Kings Highway on July 13; Diamond Project on Aug. 10; In The Heartland on Aug. 17; Hard Day’s Night on Aug. 24; and Jersey on Sept. 7. Each concert will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

The festival lineup includes the 80s/90s Festival on June 15; Dance Fever Festival on July 20; Country Rock Festival on July 27; and Country Music Festival on Aug. 31. Each festival will be from 2 to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cfeventplanner.

Pickleball courts coming

Following the success of the Introduction to Pickleball classes last year, the city plans to create more pickleball courts this year.

Parks and Recreation Director Chris Bundy said one of the two tennis courts at Muhlhauser Park at 853 Locust St. S will be converted into four pickleball courts. He expects the courts to be ready for this summer.

The city will again offer its Intro to Pickleball Class this year for those wanting to learn the rules and strategies or to sharpen their skills. The classes will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 6-7, July 15-16 and Aug. 19-20. Cost is $30 for residents and $40 for nonresidents. To register, call 330-854-2225 or email canalway@cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov.

Westside water tower to be built

The city plans to build a 125,000-gallon water storage tank, install 6,700 feet of waterlines and add a booster station to extend water service to nearly 40 city properties along Wooster Street and for possible future expansion.

The $4.3 million water tower project, which will be located near Cherton Street NW, is expected to begin this month and be completed in fall 2025.

The project will be paid by a $500,000 federal grant, a $2.1 million grant and nearly $1 million interest-free loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission, and an $800,000 low-interest loan through the Ohio Water Development Authority.

Some Northwest High School students also have been using the water tower project in their engineering classes. Teacher Jim Shiplett said one of his classes last semester tracked the progress of the project and discussed the numerous decisions that must be made along the way, as well as how multiple teams must work together to move the project forward. He plans to use the project again at the end of the current semester.

