What's at stake in Trump's summit with Putin

Former President George W. Bush famously looked into the eyes of Russian President Vladimir Putin and sensed the “soul” of a man he deemed to be “very straightforward and trustworthy.” Then in 2008, with the Bush administration preoccupied with the war in Iraq, Russian troops invaded Georgia and occupied two “breakaway” provinces in order to successfully forestall that country’s NATO candidacy. When he came into office, President Barak Obama was determined to hit a “reset” in U.S.-Russian relations, only to see Russian troops invade Ukraine and annex Crimea in 2014 to preclude that country falling into the economic sphere of the European Union.

On Monday in Helsinki, it will be President Trump’s turn to take the measure of a former KGB agent steeped in the cloak-and-dagger culture of Cold War espionage. Putin has shown himself to be not only utterly ruthless, but also arguably the greatest geopolitical risk taker of his generation of leaders.

Under Putin’s guiding hand, the Kremlin muscled into the Middle East by militarily backing a war criminal in Syria who has repeatedly attacked his own citizens with chemical weapons. Putin’s regime is also strongly suspected of murdering domestic opponents within the shadow of the Kremlin, and of recently trying to assassinate perceived traitors with nerve agent in faraway Great Britain. Putin has called the breakup of the former Soviet Union “the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the 20th century,” and has officially designated the U.S.-led NATO alliance a threat to Russian national security. Time and again, he has shown a talent for perceiving strategic weakness in his opponents, and using it to carve out a privileged “sphere of influence” in Russia’s neighborhood with military force.

For his part, Trump comes to Helsinki having roiled and divided the Western alliance of democracies with last month’s G-7 summit debacle, and this week’s chaotic NATO summit. During both gatherings, Trump constantly harangued close allies, while offering only praise for the Russian strongman. He even suggested that Russia should be allowed back into the G-7 after being expelled for its aggression against Ukraine.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP) More

Trump will also arrive in Helsinki still under the cloud of a special counsel investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 election, which the U.S. intelligence community concluded was done to help Trump win. On Friday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee’s computer server to influence the 2016 presidential election. The surreal timing of the indictments makes this perhaps the most unusual, and one of the riskiest, set-piece summits between Washington and Moscow in the post-World War II era.

“If I were still secretary of Defense I would have urged President Trump not to even hold the summit at this time, because Putin is going to use it as validation that he is a global power player, just like [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un used the recent Singapore summit for the same purpose, and Trump is going to give them both what they want with no indication that the summits will substantively address the serious outstanding issues we have with both countries,” former Secretary of Defense William Cohen told Yahoo News. He noted that at the recent G-7 summit, Trump reportedly told other world leaders that Crimea is part of Russia because everyone there speaks Russian. “When Trump seems to give Russia a pass on annexing Crimea by force because they speak Russian, that sends a chill down the spine of the Baltic countries and other neutral nations in the region who also have Russian-speaking enclaves, and where Russia has been meddling. So if I’m Putin, I’m already breaking open the vodka over this summit.”