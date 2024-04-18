What's next for Byram schools after voters defeat tax hike? Staff, program cuts likely

Byram Township's school district will have to cut seven more staff members after voters soundly rejected a proposed tax increase, Superintendent John Fritzky said Wednesday. The cuts would bring job losses in the K-8 district to 26 over the past five years, meaning, Fritzky noted, that Byram will have trimmed its staff even faster than its student body has declined. The district has 835 registered students, nine fewer than it had in 2018.

That attrition includes 15 teaching positions, leaving the district with 81 faculty, and 2.25 administrative positions. In addition to two full-time administrators, Byram cut ties to an administrative position shared with other districts.

Byram Township voters soundly defeated a proposed school budget tax hike, leaving the school board to contemplate staffing cuts.

Voters were asked to weigh in Tuesday on a proposed 2.89% increase in the school tax levy to raise $1.7 million more for the district, with a second question asking for another tax hike to further boost the budget.

The question was defeated, 59% to 41%. Numbers from the Sussex County Clerk's office show about a fifth of the town's 6,803 registered voters cast a vote.

Had the requested increase been approved, the school board also would have restored four teaching positions lost in previous years, Fritzky said.

According to figures released by the school district, the average Sussex County school has 9.8 students per teacher, while Byram, which has one elementary and one middle school, has 11.3. "It should be noted this ratio includes nurses, therapists, special education teachers, social workers, psychologists, counselors, and specialists," the superintendent said.

Byram is well under the state average for spending of $27,059 per pupil and is last among the districts in Sussex County at just about $18,000 per year. Andover, at $28,000 per student, has the highest per pupil cost in the county.

In a statement to voters, the board noted that with the same staffing as last school year − and a state-imposed 2% cap on tax increases − the district can't keep up with salary increases for staff. "If we were to give a 3% salary increase, it would cost just over $276,000. That one line item increase, is more than our entire 2% tax increase and leaves room for no other cost increases in our budget."

What's next for budget?

Fritzky said how the district's proposed $17.9 million budget will look going into the next school year will be discussed at the Board of Education's upcoming meeting on May 15.

He said that in addition to the seven staff positions, the board would also have to look at making cuts to programs but gave no further details.

School board races

Voters also re-elected school board incumbents Courtny Gallagher and Kristy McFarlane on Tuesday. In the race to fill an unexpired term, James McBain won, receiving 62% of the vote to 36% for Debbie Rosario.

