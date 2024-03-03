What's Inside FLORIDA TODAY: Deeper look at money and politics

Money and politics: two topics that can chill any conversation.

Our Sunday FLORIDA TODAY 1A story this week doesn't shy away from either. Nor should it: Elected officials in Florida are required to disclose their financial interests. They must declare their net worth and list their assets: homes, cars, bank accounts, stock holdings, etc. They also list their liabilities, such as mortgages and other debt.

These declarations help provide transparency. They also help you, as a voter and a citizen, understand a little more about your elected leaders and keep watch on them as they progress through their terms. Or, as happens often in Brevard, hop from office to office.

Investigative reporter Eric Rogers dug into those financial disclosure reports for our state lawmakers, county commission and constitutional officers — and found that most are millionaires. Quite a few are multi-millionaires. Eric's story looked at what that level of wealth might mean, particularly as our county (like others around the state and nation) struggle with issues such as lack of affordable and workforce housing, food insecurity, homelessness and deteriorating mental health.

Eric's report is an interesting one. I encourage you to take some time with it, and to check out our online version at floridatoday.com. It's the same story, except that it has some digital graphics that help provide additional perspective.

We've called this report: Political Currency. And it's just the first of many such stories you'll see. We've already had readers suggest other areas to explore: for example, how has the wealth of our elected officials changed over their time in office? We've gotten requests to look into other government bodies. More is coming, and we welcome your feedback to Eric, at esrogers@floridatoday.com, or to me (email below).

What else do we have for you in Sunday's FLORIDA TODAY?

Don't miss Engagement Editor John Torres thoughtful column on the passing of Marshall Frank. Frank was a retired cop and an occasional columnist for us, among many other things. Torres recounts a story in his column of how Frank was shot in the line of duty, and later, the woman who shot him begged for his forgiveness. Frank's response — I won't tell you, read the story — stuck with me. Definitely an attitude to emulate.

Our deadlines being what they are, you'll know but I don't yet if NASA's Crew-8 successfully launched Saturday night. If they did, we all likely heard sonic booms as the booster returned to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Trending reporter Michelle Spitzer uses this week's Ask Michelle to give us the back story on sonic booms.

And don't miss Suzy Leonard's first post-retirement column. When Suzy left, she jokingly gave me a T-shirt that reads "Aspiring Retiree." She's not wrong (although I'm likely a decade-plus away) so I'm eager to learn from Suzy as she navigates this next chapter in her life.

William, a student of W.J. Creel Elementary in Melbourne, tries out the drums under the instruction of Charles Baumgartner at the BAC (Brevard Achievement Center) 39th annual Color in Motion Art Festival at Brevard Zoo this past week. (Credit: TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY)

Finally, I had an opportunity to visit the Brevard Zoo this week for a lunch meeting and even got a bit of a tour from Zoo director Keith Winsten. I learned so much, and regaled my family with stories about spider monkeys and geriatric cougars and bears that night. Brevard is really lucky to have so many amazing places in our community. Reminder to all of us: Appreciate that.

Contact Executive Editor Mara Bellaby at mbellaby@floridatoday.com. Thank you for subscribing and supporting local journalism.

