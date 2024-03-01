Space Coast earning its name this weekend with Saturday, Sunday launches

The Space Coast looks set to earn its name this weekend with Saturday and Sunday rocket launches on the schedule. Look to the skies, Brevard, so you don't miss out .

First up Saturday night: NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 heads off on a mission to the International Space Station. This four-person crew, featuring three U.S. astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut, will be strapped into the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft and lifted into orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

What to get excited about: Crewed launches always add to the fun. Check out Space Reporter Rick Neale's live coverage at floridatoday.com a few hours before liftoff. You might be able to watch the crew heading to the launch pad and climbing into their ride to space. Another exciting part for those on the Space Coast: a sonic boom when the Falcon 9 booster lands at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

From left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin and NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps during a final dress rehearsal of Crew-8 launch-day activities earlier this week at Kennedy Space Center.

Next up on Sunday: A possible SpaceX Starlink launch. Federal Aviation Administration and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warnings indicate this rocket launch window will open Sunday night, though SpaceX has yet to make a public announcement:

Here's what you need to know about both launches:

NASA's SpaceX Crew-8

Mission: NASA’s eighth rotational mission of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition.

Launch: 11:16 p.m. Saturday

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Trajectory: Northeast.

Local sonic boom: Yes.

Booster landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Live coverage: Starts a few hours before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

SpaceX Starlink launch

Federal Aviation Administration and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warnings indicate this rocket launch window will open Sunday night, though SpaceX has yet to make a public announcement:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch window: 7:19 p.m. to 11:42 p.m. Sunday

Location: Launch Complex 40.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

