What's that going on near the dog park at Minto-Brown Island Park in Salem?

Parking lot #2 near the dog park at Minto-Brown Island Park will be paved this summer.

Location: 2200 Minto Island Road SE

Description: The parking lots at Minto-Brown Island Park — often the site of potholes and puddles — are set to get a makeover this summer.

Using $1.54 million from the voter-approved 2022 Safety and Livability bond, crews will pave the gravel dog park parking lot and repave and expand lot #3 near the playground.

Construction at lot #2 near the dog park will begin May 28. The dog park and shared-use paths will remain open, but visitors will need to find parking at other lots during construction.

The project will include:

New paved and striped surfaces for parking lot #2 and parking lot #3

Stormwater drainage improvements and treatment

Accessibility upgrades connecting the parking lots with the park trail and pathways

Landscaping around the parking lots

Installation of bicycle parking facilities

City officials said the heavily used gravel parking lot surfaces deteriorate as weather conditions worsen throughout the year, increasing maintenance costs and causing flooding on nearby paths and trails.

A resident-led push to improve the muddy, water-logged parking lot in early 2022 spurred leaders to add it to the list of projects funded by the $300-million infrastructure bond passed by voters later that year.

Ike walks pasts puddles and potholes at the dog park at Minto-Brown Island Park in April 2023 in Salem, Ore. The dog park parking lot is one of two lots at Minto-Brown the city plans to improve.

The changes will alleviate flooding issues around the parking lots, increase their size, improve parking efficiency and increase the availability of spaces serving the dog area and popular trailheads for the park.

The 1,200-acre park is one of the most popular spots in the city. Larger than Central Park in New York City, Minto-Brown Island is home to 29 miles of trail and a 30-acre off-leash dog park.

To prepare for the project, crews cut down 30 European birch trees near the dog park in February before bird nesting season. City officials said the removal resulted from the trees' "declining health from an infestation by a boring pest and concern regarding further decline due to construction activity and the resulting changes in microclimate from the new asphalt surface."

The stumps of the removed trees ahead of construction at Minto-Brown Island Park.

Near lot #3, two native black cottonwood trees and one non-native ginkgo tree were removed due to project conflicts. Replacement native trees will be planted throughout the park in the fall.

Phase one of construction will begin May 28 with the closure of lot #2. Crews will work to clear and excavate the lot, pour concrete curbs, put down asphalt and add landscaping. The lot is expected to reopen in mid-June.

After completing lot #2, crews will turn their attention to lot #3. The biggest lot at Minto, located near the playground, picnic shelter, fishing dock and bathroom, will close for work and is expected to reopen in late July.

City officials advised of temporary disruptions to parking during construction.

"Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around work zones during construction," city officials said.

Parking lot closures are expected at Minto-Brown Island Park this summer.

Source: City of Salem

