What's that being built near Dude Donut City and Home Depot in southeast Salem?

A gas station and retail building are planned for the corner of Lancaster Drive near Hagers Grove Road in southeast Salem.

Location: 3991 and 3993 Carson Drive SE

Description: A four-pump gas station is coming to the patch of land at Hagers Grove Road SE and Lancaster Drive in southeast Salem.

The spot, which is near Home Depot, Dude Donut City, Stop-N-Save market and Kelly's Furniture, is also the planned home of a mixed-use building with three apartment units above a retail commercial space. Plans for the 4,314-square-foot mixed-use project are in review with the city.

Plans for the Stop-N-Save gas station were approved by the city planning administrator last January. Initial plans to add an oil change facility closer to Dude Donut City were removed from the site plan. City records show the project has overlapping ownership with the Dhaliwal and Singh families, who own the nearby convenience store and donut shop.

The families own several Stop-N-Save stores in Salem, Albany, Scio, Sublimity, Stayton, Mill City and Aumsville.

Source: City of Salem permit records

Read more: What's that under construction in the Salem area?

Is there something under construction you'd like to tell us about or find out more about? Contact reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: What's that being built near Home Depot in southeast Salem?