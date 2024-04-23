What's on my ballot in May 4 election for Travis, Hays, Bastrop and Williamson counties?

The May 4 general election is just around the corner, and it's a big one.

Several Central Texas city and school district offices are up for grabs, and voters will also weigh in on a slew of propositions.

With so much going on, it might be difficult to discern what offices and issues are at play. Here's a helpful guide for everything on the May 4 ballot, broken down by county.

Travis Central Appraisal District, board of directors, Place 1 Don Zimmerman Jett Hanna

Travis Central Appraisal District, board of directors, Place 2 Shenghao "Daniel" Wang Jonathan Patschke Matt Mackowiak

Travis Central Appraisal District, board of directors, Place 3 Bill May Dick Lavine

City of Austin Proposition A Passage of this proposition would allow the city to dis-annex around 738 acres of land known as Lost Creek in Travis County to remove the area from the full-purpose city limits of Austin. As a result, the Travis County sheriff's office, Travis County Emergency Services District No. 9 and Austin-Travis County EMS would operate in the area. If passed, the city would continue to impose a yearly property tax in the area until the taxes collected equal $7,772,513.84, which is estimated to take two years to pay off.

City of Austin Proposition B This proposition would allow the city to dis-annex 4 acres of land known as the Mooreland Addition in southwestern Travis County. Travis County Emergency Services District No. 5 would provide fire response under this plan. Additionally, the city would continue to impose a property tax each year on property in the area until the taxes collected equal the area's proportional share of its indebtedness, which is $30,146.39. It is also estimated to take two years to pay off.

City of Austin Proposition C This proposition would allow the city to dis-annex 28 acres of land known as Blue Goose Road in eastern Travis County to remove the area from the full-purpose city limits of Austin, and resulting in the Travis County sheriff's office providing law enforcement, Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 providing fire response, and Austin-Travis County EMS continuing to provide emergency services. Also, the city would be required to continue to impose a property tax each year in the area until the taxes collected equal its proportional share of the area's indebtedness, which is $19,131.36 and is estimated to take two years to pay off.

City of Austin Proposition D This proposition would allow the city to dis-annex almost 41 acres of land known as Lennar at Malone in southwestern Travis County. The move would remove the area from the full-purpose city limits of Austin, resulting in the Travis County sheriff's office providing law enforcement, Travis County Emergency Services District No. 5 providing fire response, and Austin-Travis County EMS continuing to provide emergency services. The city would be required to continue to impose a property tax on property in the area until the taxes collected equal its proportional share of the area's indebtedness, which is $518,491.74. It is estimated to take two years to pay off.

City of Austin Proposition E This proposition would allow the city to dis-annex approximately 104 acres of land known as the Wildhorse/Webb Tract in eastern Travis County. It would remove the area from the full-purpose city limits of Austin, resulting in the Travis County sheriff's office providing law enforcement, Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 providing fire response, and Austin-Travis County EMS continuing to provide emergency services. The city would continue to impose a property tax each year until the taxes collected equal its proportional share of the area's indebtedness, which is $4,076.87, and it's estimated to take two years to pay off.

City of Austin Proposition F This proposition would allow the city to dis-annex 212 acres of land known as River Place Outparcels in northwestern Travis County. It would remove the area from the full-purpose city limits of Austin. The Travis County sheriff's office would provide law enforcement, Travis County Emergency Services District No. 4 would provide fire response, and Austin-Travis County EMS would continue to provide emergency services. The city would continue to impose a property tax until the taxes collected equal the proportional share of the area's indebtedness, which is $37.40, or until the debt is otherwise paid off in full with no prepayment penalty.



City of Cedar Park, Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin

City of Cedar Park, City Council, Place Two Mel Kirkland

City of Cedar Park, City Council, Place Four Eric Boyce Michael Endres

City of Cedar Park, City Council, Place Six Heather Jefts

City of Elgin, Ward 3 Taylor Christian Al Rodriguez

City of Lakeway, City Council Kelly Brynteson Matt Sherman Jennifer Szimanski Christopher Levy

City of Lakeway Proposition A This proposition would allow the city to issue $22 million in bonds for improvements to park, recreation and other open spaces. It would also levy taxes for the amount needed to pay for those improvements.

City of Leander, Mayor Damon Burger Christine DeLisle Fred Summers John David Cowman Andy Hogue

City of Leander, City Council, Place 2 Michael Herrera Esmeralda Mattke Longoria

City of Leander, City Council, Place 4 Monica Roussel-Methena Na'Cole Thompson

City of Leander, City Council, Place 6 Pulla Reddy Yeduru Becki Ross Anna Yelaun

City of Leander Proposition A This proposition would adopt the civil service law for the city's fire department.

City of Leander Proposition B This proposition would lead to the adoption of a state law that established collective bargaining rights for firefighters if a majority of employees favor representation by an employee association. The law also preserves the prohibition against and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.

City of Round Rock, City Council, Place 3 Melissa Fleming Alan K. Simms

City of Round Rock, City Council, Place 5 Kristin Stevens

City of Round Rock Proposition A This proposition would amend the city's home rule charter to clarify the types of municipal court proceedings, the designation and requirements of municipal court judges and the use of costs and fines imposed by municipal court.

City of Round Rock Proposition B Passage of this proposition would amend the home rule charter to allow city staff to be delegated the ability to approve, approve with conditions or disapprove a plat as permitted by section 212.0065(a) of the Texas Local Government Code.

Village of Webberville, Mayor Hector Gonzales Angela Tidwell

Village of Webberville, Commissioner, Place 1 Ronnie Tidwell

Village of Webberville, Commissioner, Place 2 Heath Stewart Thomas Trantham

Dripping Springs ISD, Board of Trustees, at-large (vote for none, one, two or three) Stefani Reinold Mary Jane Hetrick Shanda DeLeon Terri Purdy John Adams

Eanes ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 4 Robert Morrow James Spradley

Eanes ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 5 Kelly Marwill Aaron Silva Catherine Walker

Elgin ISD, Board of Trustees, District 6 Pete Bega Tracy Norris-Samuels

Elgin ISD Proposition A This proposition would allow the school district to issue $366 million in bonds to pay for the construction of a new elementary school, a new middle school and additions and renovations to the high school.

Elgin ISD Proposition B This proposition would allow the school district to issue $9 million in bonds for press box and scoreboard renovations at its high school football stadium.

Hays CISD, Board of Trustees, District 3 Courtney Runkle Ray Chávez

Hays CISD, Board of Trustees, at-large Katy Armstrong Geoff Seibel Jay Adcock

Lake Travis ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 1 Phillip Davis Craig Cancienne

Lake Travis ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 2 Lauren White Christy Comfort

Pflugerville ISD, Board of Trustee, Place 1 Alex Okafor

Pflugerville ISD, Board of Trustee, Place 2 Melissa Lee Charlie Torres



City of Wimberley, Mayor Jim Chiles

City of Wimberley, City Council, Place Two Bo Bowman

City of Wimberley, City Council , Place Four Jim Jones Robert Clark

Hays County Emergency Services District No. 9, Proposition A This proposition would authorize an increase in the maximum ad valorem tax rate the emergency services district can impose on property within the district to a rate not to exceed 10 cents per $100 valuation.



Bastrop Central Appraisal District , Board of Directors, Place 1 Paul Johnson William Satterfield

Bastrop Central Appraisal District , Board of Directors, Place 2 John Sabol Barry Barker

Bastrop Central Appraisal District, Board of Directors, Place 3 Michelle Gaertner Bruce Mansfield

Bastrop ISD, Trustee, Place 1 Rick Rivera Carol A. Armstrong

Bastrop ISD, Trustee, Place 2 Kellye Seekatz

City of Bastrop, City Council, Place 2 Cynthia Sanders Meyer

City of Bastrop, City Council , Place 4 Jimmy Crouch Kerry Fossler



Smithville ISD, Trustee, Place 3 Casey Hanchey Bryan Jones

Smithville ISD, Trustee, Place 4 Chelsa Vinklarek

City of Smithville, Mayor Tom Etheredge Sharon Seidel Foerster

City of Smithville, City Council , Place 4 Dane Garrison Mitchell Jameson

City of Smithville, City Council , Place 5 Brandon Dunham Cathy Meek

Lexington ISD, Trustees (vote for none, one or two) Jeremy Cranston Travis Weiser Michael Hess

Bastrop County Municipal Utility District, directors (vote for none, one or two) Will Tullis Doug Granger Steve Adamcik Brian Thornton

McDade ISD, Proposition A This proposition would allow the school district to issue $4 million in bonds to purchase sites for school buildings.



Williamson Central Appraisal District, Board of Directors, Place 1 Hope Hisle-Piper Jim Buell

Williamson Central Appraisal District, Board of Directors, Place 2 Mike Sanders Jon Lux

Williamson Central Appraisal District, Board of Directors, Place 3 Collin Klein Mason Moses

City of Florence, Mayor Ben Daniel

City of Florence, Alderpersons (vote for none, one or two) Forrest Hyde David Merideth Mary Condon

City of Hutto, City Council , Place 2 Cory Denena Dan Thornton

City of Hutto, City Council , Place 5 Nicole Calderone Evan Porterfield Marcus Coleman Dana Wilcott Brandon DeLeon



City of Hutto, Proposition A This proposition would amend the city charter to replace the word “compensation” with "salary," and add that the salary is subject to the limitation imposed by state law and the Texas Constitution.

City of Hutto, Proposition B This proposition would amend the city charter to add a provision that the mayor pro-tem is elected by the newly elected City Council at the first meeting after the conclusion of regular or run-off elections.

City of Hutto, Proposition C This proposition would amend the city charter to provide that the mayor and any City Council member be removed from office for failing to maintain the qualifications for office in the Texas Constitution, for a conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude, or for a conviction of an offense as prohibited by the Texas Penal Code.

City of Hutto, Proposition D This proposition would amend city code to reduce the number of City Council members necessary to establish a quorum from five to four.

City of Hutto, Proposition E This proposition would amend the city charter to provide that members of the City Council in attendance shall vote upon every resolution or ordinance except where there is a conflict of interest pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code or except when the member of the City Council abstains from voting to avoid the appearance of impropriety as defined in the Hutto Ethics Code or City Council Protocols.

City of Hutto, Proposition F This proposition would amend the city charter to remove the second reading requirement so that ordinances may be enacted by one reading, as allowed by state law, and that the caption of the ordinance shall be published in the official newspaper, as required by state law.

City of Hutto, Proposition G This proposition would amend the city code to delete the requirement that the city secretary maintain a certified list of voters registered within the city as prepared by the county elections administrator because the county elections administrator maintains the certified list of voters registered within the city.

City of Hutto, Proposition H This proposition would amend the city charter to remove the requirement that city employees must resign to file for office because the requirement conflicts with state law, and to provide that a petition signed by 25 qualified voters residing in the city is required for a candidate to be placed on the ballot. It would also delete the requirement that a candidate’s application to be placed on the ballot have a petition signed by one-half of 1% of the total votes received by all candidates for mayor in the most recent regular mayoral election.

City of Hutto, Proposition I Adoption of this proposition would amend the city charter to provide that a petition for recall be signed by qualified voters of the city equal in number to at least 10% of the number of qualified voters as currently certified by the county elections administrator at the last municipal election; that the city secretary certify the petition for recall demanding such questions for recall within two working days; that the signer’s signature be added to the petition for recall as required by the Texas Election Code; and that the petition be circulated by a qualified voter.

City of Hutto, Proposition J This proposition would amend the city charter to provide that signatures to such recall petition shall remain effective or be counted which were placed on the recall petition within 75 days after the certification of a recall petition by the person performing the duties of city secretary; that the city secretary shall verify the petition for recall within 10 business days.

City of Hutto, Proposition K This proposition would amend the city charter to decrease the number required to sign a petition for initiative or referendum from 20% to 10% and that petitions for initiative or referendum conform to Chapter 277 of the Texas Election Code.

City of Hutto, Proposition L This proposition would amend the city charter to allow for additional restrictions by ordinance relating to city manager authority to transfer funds for purposes of employee separation pay.

City of Hutto, Proposition M This proposition would amend the city charter to delete the requirement for original ink signatures for checks in excess of $5,000 to allow for electronic transmission of checks in excess of $5,000.

City of Hutto, Proposition N This proposition would amend the city charter to add a requirement to establish a quorum as four to convene a meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

City of Hutto, Proposition O This proposition would amend the city charter to use the defined term “substantial interest” as defined in state law; to add procedures for the Ethics Ordinance; to amend the nepotism requirements as required by state law; and to add a provision that the Board of Ethics shall review the ethics ordinance annually.

City of Hutto, Proposition P This proposition would amend the city charter to replace the word “City position” with "City Employment" and add to the activities prohibited in Section 13.09 a) creed, color, disability, age, national origin, familial status, sexual orientation, transgender, gender identity or gender expression, and to amend Section 13.09 b) to remove the words, “who either individually or with others willfully,“ and add as to a violation of Section 13.09 a) as evidenced in a final court judgment or final criminal conviction is ineligible for appointment or election to a position in the city for four years and replace the word “officer” with city elected official and remove the words, “employee of the City” and replace the words, “forfeiting the office or position” with elected city official’s office for the immediate forfeiture of office.

City of Leander, Proposition A This proposition would adopt the fire fighters' and police officers' civil service law for the Leander Fire Department.

City of Leander, Proposition B This proposition would allow the city to adopt the state law applicable to fire fighters that establishes collective bargaining if a majority of the affected employees favor representation by an employees association, preserves the prohibition against strikes and lockouts, and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.

City of Liberty Hill, Mayor Devin Vyner Crystal Mancilla

City of Round Rock, City Council , Place 3 Melissa Fleming Alan K. Simms

City of Round Rock, City Council , Place 5 Kristin Stevens

City of Round Rock, Proposition A This proposition would amend the home rule charter to clarify the types of municipal court proceedings; the designation and requirements of municipal court judges; and the use of costs and fines imposed by the municipal court.

City of Round Rock, Proposition B This proposition would amend the home rule charter to allow city staff to be delegated the ability to approve, approve with conditions, or disapprove a plat as now permitted by section 212.0065(a) of the Texas Local Government Code.

City of Taylor, City Council , District 2 Mitch Drummond Sandra Wolff Terry Burris Shelli Cobb

City of Taylor, City Council , District 3 Nathan Walker Kelly Cmerek

City of Taylor, Proposition A This proposition would amend the city charter to set council compensation at $125 for each council member and the mayor per meeting rather than established by ordinance.

City of Taylor, Proposition B This proposition would amend the city charter to require a minimum period of 72 hours between meetings from the time a non-emergency ordinance is introduced to the time it can be adopted.

City of Taylor, Proposition C This proposition would amend the city charter to designate that the council member elected to the at-large position shall serve as mayor.

City of Taylor, Proposition D This proposition would amend the city charter to require that all City Council meetings shall be held within the city of Taylor.

City of Taylor, Proposition E This proposition would repeal the city ordinance setting council members' compensation at $500 and the mayor's compensation at $750 per regular meeting.

City of Taylor, Proposition F This proposition would amend the city charter to require the City Council to establish polling places consistent with the requirements of state law.

Florence ISD, Board of Directors, Place 4 Ed Navarette

Florence ISD, Board of Directors, Place 5 Shay Holloway Charles Giddens

Florence ISD, Proposition A This proposition would allow the school district to issue $4.5 million in bonds for school facilities.

Georgetown ISD, School Board Trustee, Place 6 Jen Mauldin Aaron Smith

Georgetown ISD, School Board Trustee, Place 7 Stacy A. McLaughlin

Georgetown ISD, Proposition A This proposition would allow the school district to issue more than $597 million in bonds for school security technology, sites for school facilities and school buses.

Georgetown ISD, Proposition B This proposition would allow the school district to issue more than $20 million in bonds for district-wide school technology.

Georgetown ISD , Proposition C This proposition would allow the school district to issue about $28 million in bonds for a performing arts facilities.

Georgetown ISD, Proposition D This proposition would allow the school district to issue $3.8 million in bonds for district athletic facilities.

Hutto ISD, Board of Trustees (vote for none, one or two) Amy English Zenaida Martinez Ashley Rendon Amanda Barron James Matlock

Liberty Hill ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 3 Michael Ferguson

Liberty Hill ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 4 Kathy Major Sharon Yager

Liberty Hill ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 5 Brandon Canady

Taylor ISD, Board of Trustees, at-large Marilyn Tennill Todd Gratehouse

Taylor ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 2 Anita Volek

Thrall ISD, Board of Trustees (vote for none, one or two) Stephanie Ochoa Rodrigo Reyes Domingo Valdez Mark Jarosek



This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What's on the ballot for the May 4 election in Central Texas?