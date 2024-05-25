WFISD names Class of 2024 valedictorians and salutatorians

Wichita Falls ISD has named the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2024, designating the top academic achievers for each of the three high schools for the last time.

They are being specially recognized during graduation ceremonies from Thursday through Saturday.

Wichita Falls High School

Valedictorian — Jason Starks

GPA: 5.0

Parents: Natalie Arellano-Starks and Omar Starks

Future School: Texas A&M University

Major: Computer science

Salutatorian — Aidan Herrera

GPA: 4.94

Parents: Kerri Herrera and Juan Herrera

Future School: Baylor University

Major: Neuroscience

Hirschi High School

Valedictorian — Ann James

GPA: 5.0

Parents: John James and Lenny James

Future School: Texas A&M University

Major: Biomedical sciences

Salutatorian — Lexi Jacobson

GPA: 4.85

Parents: Ashley Mays and Erik Jacobson

Grandparents: Bonnie and Guy Jacobson

Future School: Midwestern State University

Major: Criminal justice

Rider High School

Valedictorian — Mahdi Kabir

GPA: 5.0

Parents: Ikbal Kabir and Sabina Kabir

Future School: University of Texas at Austin or Carnegie Mellon

Major: Computer science

Salutatorian — Chaitanya Reddy

GPA: 5.0

Parents: Aperna Reddy and Dr. Praveen Reddy

Future School: Duke University

Major: Economics on the pre-medicine track

