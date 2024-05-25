WFISD names Class of 2024 valedictorians and salutatorians
Wichita Falls ISD has named the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2024, designating the top academic achievers for each of the three high schools for the last time.
They are being specially recognized during graduation ceremonies from Thursday through Saturday.
Wichita Falls High School
Valedictorian — Jason Starks
GPA: 5.0
Parents: Natalie Arellano-Starks and Omar Starks
Future School: Texas A&M University
Major: Computer science
Salutatorian — Aidan Herrera
GPA: 4.94
Parents: Kerri Herrera and Juan Herrera
Future School: Baylor University
Major: Neuroscience
Hirschi High School
Valedictorian — Ann James
GPA: 5.0
Parents: John James and Lenny James
Future School: Texas A&M University
Major: Biomedical sciences
Salutatorian — Lexi Jacobson
GPA: 4.85
Parents: Ashley Mays and Erik Jacobson
Grandparents: Bonnie and Guy Jacobson
Future School: Midwestern State University
Major: Criminal justice
Rider High School
Valedictorian — Mahdi Kabir
GPA: 5.0
Parents: Ikbal Kabir and Sabina Kabir
Future School: University of Texas at Austin or Carnegie Mellon
Major: Computer science
Salutatorian — Chaitanya Reddy
GPA: 5.0
Parents: Aperna Reddy and Dr. Praveen Reddy
Future School: Duke University
Major: Economics on the pre-medicine track
