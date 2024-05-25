WFISD names Class of 2024 valedictorians and salutatorians

Staff reports
Wichita Falls ISD has named the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2024, designating the top academic achievers for each of the three high schools for the last time.

They are being specially recognized during graduation ceremonies from Thursday through Saturday.

Wichita Falls ISD named the 2024 valedictorians and salutatorians for each high school.
Wichita Falls High School

Valedictorian — Jason Starks

  • GPA: 5.0

  • Parents: Natalie Arellano-Starks and Omar Starks

  • Future School: Texas A&M University

  • Major: Computer science

Salutatorian — Aidan Herrera

  • GPA: 4.94

  • Parents: Kerri Herrera and Juan Herrera

  • Future School: Baylor University

  • Major: Neuroscience

Hirschi High School

Valedictorian — Ann James

  • GPA: 5.0

  • Parents: John James and Lenny James

  • Future School: Texas A&M University

  • Major: Biomedical sciences

Salutatorian — Lexi Jacobson

  • GPA: 4.85

  • Parents: Ashley Mays and Erik Jacobson

  • Grandparents: Bonnie and Guy Jacobson

  • Future School: Midwestern State University

  • Major: Criminal justice

Rider High School

Valedictorian — Mahdi Kabir

  • GPA: 5.0

  • Parents: Ikbal Kabir and Sabina Kabir

  • Future School: University of Texas at Austin or Carnegie Mellon

  • Major: Computer science

Salutatorian — Chaitanya Reddy

GPA: 5.0

Parents: Aperna Reddy and Dr. Praveen Reddy

Future School: Duke University

Major: Economics on the pre-medicine track

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WFISD names Class of 2024 valedictorians and salutatorians