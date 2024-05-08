Westport Town Meeting rejects Route 6 water project and legalizing Airbnbs

WESTPORT — On Wednesday night, Westport Town Meeting said "no" to legalizing short-term rentals and a project that would have brought town water service to a prime stretch of Route 6. It also amended Westport Community Schools' budget to provide some additional funds Superintendent Thomas Aubin and others said will be badly needed to keep local education moving forward.

"In exchange for a positive vote, I won't make an enthralling speech about how this is all for our children, but it is," said Town Meeting member Kevin McGoff after motioning to add $152,125 to the district's Finance Committee-recommended budget amount of $22,499,082, for a new total of $22,651,207.

The amended total — which was approved by voters after some discussion — was noted as matching the amount recommended by the Board of Selectmen before it was further reduced by the FinCom.

Westport resident Kevin McGoff motions to amend the Westport Community Schools budget on Town Meeting floor on Saturday. McGoff's amendment was successful, resulting in an additional $152,125 for the district.

According to Aubin, who spoke during discussion on the amendment, the district has taken on unexpected additional special education costs totaling $750,000 since the start of the current school year. This has been from an influx of special education students transferring into the district, Aubin explained in an outside interview prior to Tuesday.

"We are dealing with this on an unfunded mandate," Aubin said, also referring to student homelessness issues that have been known to stem from the opioid crisis. "We do not get 100% reimbursement for special education."

Amendments lead to new budget total

After another amendment proposed on Town Meeting floor — to add $5,000 onto the library budget in order to hire a new director — and then another reducing the principal payments line item by $134,418, the total town budget for Fiscal 2025 came to $52,859,194, according to town administration; $22,707 higher than the presented budget, which totaled $52,836,487 before the amendments.

Town Meeting turns down legalizing Airbnbs, Route 6 water project

When it came to Article 33, which sought to add short-term rentals such as properties used as Airbnbs to Westport's table of property uses, Town Meeting turned it down after some discussion.

"This is an issue because short-term rentals have been a historic part of Westport's summer tourism economy for a long time and the town already has many short-term rentals in operation," explained Planning Board member Jim Whitin. "According to the Department of Revenue, there are at least 171 short term rentals registered in Westport."

Town Meeting also said "no" to the Route 6 water project, would have extended town water and sewer service to properties along Route 6 from the Fall River line, "roughly to the Route 88 area," Infrastructure Oversight Committee member Bob Daylor explained in a warrant review video released prior to Tuesday.

It had been scaled down to an $8 million appropriation, from its original scope that would have called for $35,000,000. In either case, a ballot vote would have been needed some time after Town Meeting to approve a debt exclusion, officials had said. One had already been attempted and failed on April 9.

