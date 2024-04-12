Western Maryland Democratic Summit set

Apr. 12—ROCKY GAP — Democrats from across the state will return to Rocky Gap Casino Resort for the 20th annual Western Maryland Democratic Summit on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The summit features appearances by Maryland's Democratic Party leadership and elected officials; workshops and exhibits on topics of interest to activists, candidates and political junkies; and networking opportunities.

This year's event will include appearances by candidates for United States Senate and House of Representatives for Maryland's 6th District.

Gov. Wes Moore, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and Comptroller Brooke Lierman plan to attend along with other state and county elected officials. Panel discussions will feature updates on implementing education reform in Maryland and likely outcomes of the 2024 general election.

A reception on Saturday afternoon honoring the service of U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, who is not seeking reelection, will feature remarks by Cardin, his colleagues in the U.S. Congress and Western Maryland elected officials.

Democrats from Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick, and Carroll counties have hosted the Western Maryland Democratic Summit annually since 2004 to bring together Democratic candidates, volunteers and activists and support the election of Democratic candidates in Western Maryland.