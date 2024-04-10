West Seneca teachers demand answers on layoff rumors

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca teachers continue to be concerned about who will be let go following rumors of layoffs. These alleged layoffs stem from the district claiming it faces a more than a $5-million budget shortfall.

“Why would anyone believe raising class sizes to numbers in the mid-to-high twenties is the best interest for our students? Why are we cutting programs? Why has the district not reached out to any of the bargaining units for input or alternate ideas,” said one West Seneca teacher.

Last month West Seneca teachers held a district wide teacher walk-in demanding transparency about potential layoffs and a more than $5-million budget shortfall.

Tuesday teachers, along with students, brought those concerns directly to the board during their 2024-25 budget draft meeting.

“Why does upper administration want to cut these positions? We’ve not been concluded in any review or evaluation. Therefore, it can be concluded that these cuts are based on the wants of an interim superintendent and not the needs of the community, the staff or the families,” added West Seneca Teachers Association Treasurer Craig Ersing.

West Seneca interim superintendent Jeffrey Rabey didn’t speak to media Tuesday about how many cuts will be made. He did however state in the budget presentation that inflation, the uncertainty of state aid, and the loss of covid funding has all played a role in this outcome

However, teacher Craig Ersing calls it a “manufactured” budget crisis.

“In the last three years, the district has accrued just shy of $22 million. This stems from a pattern of overestimating expenditures and underestimating revenues, not the American Rescue plan, not foundation aid,” Ersing said to the board.

“Assuming no transfers are made to restricted accounts, there will be an unrestricted fund balance of over $11 million. So, one might ask why anyone isn’t talking about this money being used to offset the fiscal concerns for next school year,” continued a teacher.

Ersing was one of only two teachers permitted to talk tonight. He showed the state comptroller’s recent report on schools under “fiscal stress”. On a scale of 0-100, 100 being the worst, West Seneca’s rate was only 6.7%.

“We see the pattern and it’s no wonder we weren’t invited to be stakeholders and come to the table to resolve this crisis. It’s because there isn’t one,” concluded Ersing.

The budget is expected to be adopted by the board next week with a public hearing on May 7 and a vote on May 21.

Dillon Morello

