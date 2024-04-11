West Reading receives award for response to chocolate factory explosion

Apr. 10—West Reading officials were honored Wednesday with a 2024 Governor's Award for Local Government Excellence for its response following the explosion of a R.M. Palmer Co. chocolate plant last March.

The blast, believed to have been caused by a natural gas leak, killed seven workers.

The award is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development on behalf of the governor and lieutenant governor to recognize Pennsylvania municipalities and local government officials for their dedication to strengthening their communities and better serving their residents.

According to DCED officials, the borough responded quickly and efficiently with the volunteer fire department and the mayor leading the effort to put out the fire and rescue victims. They credited the public works department for playing a crucial role as well in the immediate aftermath of the tragic explosion.

They applauded borough council members for keeping residents informed throughout the incident and commended the community for coming together to raise more than $1 million for the families of the victims.

The Governor's Award for Local Government Excellence is given out each year on Pennsylvania Local Government Day, which focuses attention on the need for strong, independent and active local government in the commonwealth and celebrates the valuable contributions made by residents serving their communities.

"We are privileged to celebrate the local officials and organizations from all across Pennsylvania who dedicate their time, effort and passion to getting stuff done and delivering real results for their communities," Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a press release. "Our city and local governments are where the rubber meets the road — and our 2024 award recipients have shown exceptional dedication, the capacity for innovation and an unwavering focus on making their communities a better place."

West Reading was one of 13 municipalities, three organizations and nine individuals from across the commonwealth to be recognized for excellent service during the 2024 ceremony.