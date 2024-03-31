West Ga. man sets fire to vehicle, kills his 2 daughters, GBI says

A Georgia man is accused of killing his two young daughters after setting his vehicle on fire during a domestic dispute with his wife.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested and charged Adan Tzoyohua Panzo, 36, of Preston, Georgia, with felony murder, malice murder, and arson.

On Saturday, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire at a home on Millard Kennedy Road in Preston.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, they found two dead girls inside.

Deputies learned that Panzo allegedly set the vehicle on fire with his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters inside, during an argument with his wife

Panzo was booked into the Webster County Jail.

The sheriff’s office requested the GBI to investigate their deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 229-828-7503 or the GBI regional investigative office in Americus at 229-931-2439.

