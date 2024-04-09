West Fargo woman pleads guilty to amended charge in crash that killed Marine veteran

Apr. 8—FARGO — A West Fargo woman pleaded guilty Monday to amended charges connected to a crash that killed a 31-year-old Marine veteran last year.

Taquoya Nike Saldana was initially charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving following the

April 12, 2023, crash that killed Thomas Fradet of West Fargo.

Five months later, after further investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, prosecutors announced they would charge Saldana with felony counts of manslaughter and negligent homicide for crashing her SUV into Fradet's motorcycle in West Fargo.

Fradet was driving his motorcycle west on Main Avenue when he turned left onto 17th Street East, according to the Highway Patrol. Saldana, who was eastbound on Main Avenue in an SUV, collided with Fradet at a high rate of speed, troopers said.

Fradet died at a hospital. Saldana and her passenger were not injured, authorities said.

Saldana has a lengthy history of reckless driving and speeding citations prior to the fatal crash.

Assistant State's Attorney Paul Emerson said in court on Monday that prosecutors had dropped the manslaughter charge against Saldana. The second count of negligent homicide was amended to reckless endangerment with extreme indifference, a class C felony and the charge to which Saldana entered a guilty plea.

She is currently free on bond pending sentencing, which will happen at a later date. Emerson requested the sentencing delay, saying prosecutors are still working out details regarding restitution and victim impact statements.