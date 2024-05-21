We were duped by Columbus City Schools. Public being cut of out of decisions.

Columbus City Schools maps showing proposed school closure simulations during a Thursday open house walkthrough of the nine proposals from the Superintendent's Community Facilities Task Force, which could close up to 20 schools.

Citizens being cut out of CCS decisions

It is an unfortunate state of affairs when the community comes in good faith to see improvement in the conditions of our educational system, and yet feel as if we have been robbed of our resources and opportunity.

When we passed the levy this past November, we did so believing with our entire heart that we were coming into a covenant agreement about moving forward together as city and school system.

The fact that we have not been brought to the table suggests that we have been forced with options that were not fully vetted by this community.

Today is the day we say to all of our leaders that we want and need the ability to have significant input on what will ultimately affect our children going forward.

Closing schools not the answer. Columbus students are not the problem. Adults are.

I am convinced that if we do not take the time or effort to examine every angle we will rush to a conclusion that will cause Columbus City Schools to take too many steps back.

Dr. Charles Ferguson, Columbus

Grocery prices not Biden's fault

Egged on by politicians of all stripes, many Americans believe that Joe Biden is responsible for the current price of groceries at the market and gas at the pump.

Question: If it's true that Biden — or any other president —controls the economy, why would the U.S. ever experience a bad economy? What president in his right mind would say: "Hey, let's endure some tough times for a few years. It'll toughen everyone up."

In reality, the U.S. operates with highly predictable 2-, 4- and 6-year political (election) cycles and several wildly unpredictable economic cycles which can bump up against each other in many combinations.

Example: A rampant spate of inflation in the '70s and '80s bedeviled the administrations of Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan until Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volker took the necessary steps to end it.

The seeds of inflation can be sown years before it rears its economic head but when it does whoever is wearing the crown will most likely be left holding the political bag.

Jon Armstrong, Columbus

NBA team? What kind of entitlement is this?

Re: "Columbus deserves an NBA team now more than ever. Nothing ventured, nothing gained." May 18:

What kind of entitlement is this? It’s not even thought out. How is this worthy of publishing? Do better.

As much as I’d love to have an NBA team, it seems less up to a city and more to a billionaire owner.

Y’all don’t even make a case for why the city “deserves” this. Seriously?

Craig Shapiro, Columbus

