Columbus City Schools pouring salt it wound. Closing plan yet another reason it should be taken over.

May 14, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; From right, Columbus City Schools board member Brandon Simmons, board president Christina Vera and principal Darryl Sanders lead a tour of Columbus Alternative High School. The building was included on a proposal of potential closures for the district.

Columbus City Schools should be taken over

I just read the May 15 guest column by Rhodesia McMillan, "Columbus students are not the problem. Adults are." The only truth I saw in the whole article is that parents are to blame. Let's just say there's plenty of blame to go around.

You can't educate people who don't want to be educated. It's been that way for decades.

This system should have been under a government takeover long ago: Long-standing abysmal testing scores, absentee rates, school violence, bathroom and sports confusion.

No child of mine would ever see Columbus City Schools.

More: Columbus students are not the problem. Adults are. Closing schools not the answer.

Then to pour a little salt on the wound they shoveled a 7-mill levy at us before they announced anything about closings. How many people would vote for that levy now? A lot of people spent a lot of money for a trash system.

If you look at things going on around Columbus — Intel, Honda, Google— CCS needs to figure it out. There must be a consequence for lack of education.

Educate yourself or get out of the way.

Stop busing (a massive cost), return to neighborhood schools. Expand homeschooling and levy consequences against those who choose not to educate themselves.

James Smith, Columbus

A rendering of what a bus rapid transit corridor in Columbus could look like.

Better public transit would be gift to the future

Whether we’re in a city, suburb or small town, most of us work hard to make a better future for our families. And we should be able to rely on good public transit to keep us on the move, to do what we need to do to get to work, visit healthcare providers, and to prosper and thrive.

But, for too long, certain politicians — with the help of the auto and road-building industry, bankrolled by billionaires and corporations or backed by a wealthy and powerful few — have blocked transit solutions and denied us true choices in how we get around.

More: It is too hard, dangerous to get around Columbus. Ginther, council must sing LinkUS’ praises.

They profit by making us pay at the pump while peddling fears about public transit and the people who ride it.

Just as generations past created Social Security, Medicare, and our National Parks, we, too, can create what we need for a better future. By coming together across race and place to demand our elected leaders provide fully funded, accessible, and reliable public transit, we can ensure we all have the freedom to get where we need to go.

Sherry McMillen, Cuyahoga Falls

What are your thoughts? Submit a letter to the editor to The Columbus Dispatch

We don't need a childish debate

I wish someone with authority could tell President Joe Biden to ignore Donald Trump’s stupid remarks and slams during the debates. It would show people how slanderous Trump is.If the president could just get them both to give their campaign promises and stop the childish party talk that would be great.

Linda Kaufman, Westerville

Columbus deserves an NBA team

Now is a great opportunity for our civic leaders of Columbus to make a play for an existing NBA team and relocating them to our capital city.

Columbus is among the nation's 15 most populated cities. By 2050, Columbus is expected to have a metro population of 3.15 million people.

With Nationwide Arena already built for the Blue Jackets, an NBA team could share this venue with them.

Now is the time as Seattle and Las Vegas will probably be the next two expansion franchises and it will be a while before the NBA expands again.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

James Bradley Holland, Heath

May 7, 2024; Newark, Ohio, USA; Justin Hayes of Newark recently lost his beloved wife Nellie and unborn daughter Elleanor at the end of March. He shows off the nursery which contains all the necessities and is decorated in a woodland animal theme.

Story reminds us to cherish the moment

The May 23 Columbus Dispatch’s Mother’s Day edition shared a stirring story of Justin Hayes, his love of Nellie Patterson followed by marriage. But their absolute delight when Nellie became pregnant ended tragically as Nellie suffered a pulmonary embolism and she and their daughter, Elleanor, were unable to survive.

'I so wish they were both here': Licking County man grieves wife, daughter this Mother's Day

Nevertheless, Justin continues to be ever thankful for the time he had with both and is at peace knowing that mother and child are together in heaven.

This Mother’s Day story reminds us of the many blessings we experience daily and need to cherish.

Ruth W. Johnson, Columbus

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Closing plan yet another reason Columbus schools should be taken over