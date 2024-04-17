Wendy's is giving away free French fries every Friday for the rest of the year

Wendy's is giving away a free order of any size fries with any purchase every Friday through the end of the year in the Wendy's app.

Wendy's is giving customers a new reason to look forward to Fridays.

The company announced Wednesday it is giving away a free order of any size fries with any purchase every Friday through the end of the year in the Wendy's app. The first day to redeem the offer is Friday, April 19.

To redeem the offer, customers just need to login to the Wendy's app or create an online account at wendys.com. Once you're logged in, you'll see the offer that can be used in a mobile order, or in-store by loading the offer onto your card before scanning at the register, according to the company.

The free "FRYday" promotion comes a month after the fast food chain introduced an Orange Dreamsicle Frosty inspired by the classic childhood popsicle.

The item launched on March 19 and replaced the Vanilla Frosty for a limited time.

The seasonal treat combines the classic sweet orange notes flavor with the smooth Vanilla Frosty to form a "dreamy orange cream experience," according to the company.

"The eye-catching orange color of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season, and it tastes just as good as it looks," the chain in a news release.

