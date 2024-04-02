We'll know the name of Indy zoo's baby rhino soon. You can weigh in and meet her.

Because workers might be getting tired of calling her “hey” and "you’re a hero," here’s a chance for you to help the Indianapolis Zoo name a new resident.

The zoo is reaching out for input in naming its new white rhino, born there on Super Bowl Sunday.

Zoo staff have compiled a list of names from which to choose:

Kimara (Kah-Mara)

Xola (Zoh-Lah)

Zora (Zor-Ah)

Voting is open at indianapoliszoo.com until noon on Monday, April 8.

The name will be revealed on April 9.

That’s just in time for Baby Girl Rhino’s introduction to the public.

She and mama Zenzele have been indoors since her Feb. 11 birth, the first live birth of a rhinoceros at the zoo.

Zenzele, a white rhino at the Indianapolis Zoo, gave birth in February 2024 to the first baby rhino ever at the zoo.

She’s the seventh calf for Zenzele, a white rhinoceros who arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo in June 2023 from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio. The father, Kengele, is also a white rhino and is still at The Wilds.

Indianapolis Zoo: See the new baby rhino

With the new arrival, the number of rhinoceroses at the zoo rose to five, including male Spike and females Mambo and Gloria. Gloria is also Zenzele’s grandmother.

Before the 300-pound calf joins the exhibit this spring, though, the zoo is offering a meet and greet opportunity with her and her mom.

On April 11, the zoo starts the limited-time Rhino Adventure: Mom & Baby Special Edition experience, for those wanting to be among those to first meet the new addition.

During the 45-minute encounter guests can take photos; and might get the opportunity to touch Zenzele, but not her calf.

It’s for ages 6 and up.

The cost is $125 per person, plus zoo admission. Ten percent of ticket sales go to rhino conservation efforts.

The experience lasts through June 9. Information and tickets are available at indianapoliszoo.com.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on X.com: @cherylvjackson.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: We'll soon know the name of Indianapolis Zoo's baby rhino.