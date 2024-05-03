The week in politics: How US Rep. Andy Ogles is using tax dollars on digital ad buys

Freshman Tennessee U.S. Andy Ogles, R-Columbia, has used taxpayer funds to buy digital ads touting his legislative record during his first term in office. But did he get his facts straight?

In his ads, Ogles says he’s responsible for "records broken" with the “most stand-alone legislation passed by any freshman.”

Ogles touts 100 pieces of legislation filed, 37 passed by the U.S. House, and three signed into law.

Ogles has introduced an even 100 pieces of legislation ― including 45 bills and 55 resolutions and amendments ― during his first two years in office, according to Congressional legislation tracker. But none of his original legislation has gotten to the House floor. Only four are under committee consideration.

He’s co-sponsored many bills, but only 31 — not 37 — of them have passed the full House. Of those Ogles co-sponsored, three have been signed into law.

Republican candidate Andy Ogles declares victory after winning the House of Representatives in Tennessee's newly created 5th Congressional District at an election night watch party at Puckett's in Columbia, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

The three items Ogles co-sponsored that became law include legislation to end the national COVID-19 emergency, a bill overriding a local ordinance in Washington, D.C., and legislation directing production of commemorative coins for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Members of Congress can legally use their legislative funds to send mass communications to their constituents — and most in Tennessee’s delegation have. The other members of the state's Republican congressional delegation have largely used the funds for issue surveys, emails about local town hall gatherings and even birthday letters.

Congressional records indicate Ogles’ ad buy was deemed expensable, or “frankable,” by the House Communications Standards Commission. Ogles has sought approval for 15 taxpayer-funded digital ad buys, mass emails and text messages since February.

Federal law prohibits franked mailings by U.S. House members within 90 days of an election.

Ogles' office did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Blackburn introduces bill aimed at boosting music tourism

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, has introduced a bill seeking to promote music tourism throughout the United States.

“Tennesseans know a thing or two about the positive impact that music tourism has on the economy and culture,” Blackburn said. “This bipartisan legislation promotes music tourism’s fast-growing industry and ensures fans from all over the world can celebrate the rich history of music for generations to come.”

Introduced this week with U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., the American Music Tourism Act would require the assistant secretary for travel and tourism at the U.S. Department of Commerce to implement a plan to support and increase domestic and international music tourism, and require a progress report to Congress.

A plethora of music industry groups and Tennessee tourism commissions have expressed support for the bill, including the Recording Academy, the Nashville Songwriter’s Association International, the Recording Industry Association of America, Live Nation Entertainment, the National Independent Venues Association, Tennessee Department of Tourism Development, Tennessee Entertainment Commission, Memphis Tourism, Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism, and the Overton Park Shell.

Lee signs K-12 mental health trust fund changes into law

Gov. Bill Lee signed into law legislation that would transfer a large pot of money from a state trust fund intended for K-12 mental health services that has proved controversial in recent years.

The new law will transfer $75 million from the $225-million trust fund into a reserve account, which currently has $31 million in its coffers.

The transfer will essentially free up the $75 million for actual use, as the state can't siphon from the trust fund endowment principal without legislative approval. A fiscal note for the bill noted that decreasing the endowment could, over time, result in decreased earnings for the reserve account in future years.

Gov. Bill Lee speaks during a press conference at the end of session at Tennessee Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 25, 2024.

But the fund, once widely applauded, has since sparked criticism as Tennessee students have seen few real-world impacts from the investment.

Last November, fund managers reported a $6 million loss and lawmakers expressed disappointment that the fund hadn't played out as expected. The board at the time tapped $6 million to go toward Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services grants, but the new law will now provide more available funds to go toward mental and behavioral health services for K-12 students.

The new law also requires the department to provide the legislature with an annual report and spending plan.

$163M in broadband funding coming to Tennessee communities

Nearly $163 million in broadband and digital opportunity grants are coming to rural communities across Tennessee, Lee and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced.

“Broadband is essential to all Tennesseans, and that's why we are making strategic investments in our state's broadband infrastructure and digital opportunity programs to create a pathway to education, job training and greater opportunity statewide,” Lee said.

According to ECD, the Lee administration has invested more than $715 million to expand broadband since 2019. Of that, $507 million came from federal sources – primarily from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 – according to a breakdown of funding sources by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations.

First Lady launches kids summer service challenge

First lady Maria Lee announced her annual summer service challenge for children across the state. She challenges kids in Kindergarten through 6th grade to complete service projects like picking up trash, bringing treats to first responders, and helping elderly neighbors with yard work.

“From a young age, I was shown the importance of giving back to my community,” Maria Lee said. “It is my hope that the Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge teaches our youngest Tennesseans the impact they can make in their community and fosters in them a love for service.”

More than 2,200 kids have participated in the challenge since 2019, completing 7,784 hours of service in their communities. Parents can register their child on the first lady’s website.

Lee to co-host National Governors Association 'Disagree Better' event

Lee, along with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, are set to host a "Disagree Better" event in Nashville on May 14, the latest in a series sponsored by the National Governors Association to promote bipartisan civil dialogue in an age of increasing political polarization.

Both Cox and Lee are Republicans. Cox is slated to be interviewed by conservative commentator David French, with Vanderbilt dean and professor of history Sarah Igo scheduled to speak among a selection of other panelists.

Cox earlier this year visited the White House to promote the Disagree Better platform with President Joe Biden.

Governor Spencer Cox of Utah answers a question during a discussion, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons, about how our society can learn to disagree in a way that allows us to find solutions and solve problems at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo., on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

TDOE chief of staff to lead school choice group

Chelsea Crawford, who served as chief of staff at the Tennessee Department of Education under Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds and former Commissioner Penny Schwinn, has left the state to serve at TennesseeCAN, an education policy group that has advocated for school choice policies.

TennesseeCAN, previously known as StudentsFirst Tennessee, has backed policies like establishing Tennessee Charter School Commission, a statewide authorizer for charter school applicants, expanding enrollment for Achievement School District schools, implementing school report cards, and expanding school choice. According to Crawford's LinkedIn, she joined TennesseeCAN last month as the executive director in Tennessee.

