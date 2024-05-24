The Week in Pictures: May 17-24, 2024

Mourners carry the flag-draped coffins of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, during their funeral ceremony in the city of Mashhad. -/Iranian Presidency/dpa

From the death of the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and the trial surrounding the alleged far-right coup plot in Germany, to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the historic victories in football by Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen, dpa International presents its Pictures of the Week.

People attend a funeral procession for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and seven other passengers and crew who were killed in a helicopter crash on a fog-shrouded mountainside in the northwest. Ahmad Zohrabi/dpa

People participate in a funeral procession of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi and his seven aides who were killed in a helicopter crash on a fog-shrouded mountainside in the northwest. Mehrvarz Ahmadi/dpa

Mourners gather in Islamic Revolution Square (Enghelab Square) to attend the funeral service of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials who lost their lives in a helicopter crash. Saeid Zareian/dpa

Iranians gather at the Valiasr square during a mourning ceremony for deceased Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in downtown Tehran. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other Iranian officials have lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Iran. Rouzbeh Fouladi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads a funeral service for the late President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign minister and others killed in a helicopter crash. -/Supreme Leader of Iran Official Website/dpa

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh prays in front of the flag-draped coffins of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and others killed in a helicopter crash, which are being placed in a hall where heads of state and high officials will pay their respects before the burial ceremony. -/Iranian Presidency/dpa

Iranian rescue team members work at the crash site of the helicopter that was carrying Iranian Presidnet Raisi in Varzaghan, north-west Iran. Azin Haghighi/Moj News/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, attend the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi dam, at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. A helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on board had to make an emergency landing in the west of the country on Sunday, state media reported. -/dpa

Palestinians mourn their relatives who were killed during an Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat camp. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

The body of a Palestinian infant who lost his life is brought to Al-Aqsa Hospital after an airstrike conducted by the Israeli army on the city of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip. Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Smoke rising after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Shani Luk, a 22-year-old German-Israeli who was killed while fleeing a music festival on October 7th. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had said on Friday that it had recovered three bodies of hostages, including that of the German-Israeli Shani Louk. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Fighters of the 53rd Battalion of the 141st Separate Infantry Brigade who serve in the Zaporizhzhia pictured around the destruction. -/https://photonew.ukrinform.com/ Ukrinform/dpa

Defendant Maximilian Eder is led out of the court building by police officers after the end of the first day of the second and most high-profile trial linked to a far-right coup plot in Germany. The alleged 72-year-old ringleader, Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, is now facing the court. Boris Roessler/dpa

Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss (C) stands between his lawyers in the courtroom for the second and most high-profile trial linked to a far-right coup plot in Germany. The alleged 72-year-old ringleader, Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, is now facing the court. Boris Roessler/dpa-Pool/dpa

Berlin police take action against demonstrators at the pro-Palestinian demonstration "Palestine will be free". May 15 marked Nakba Remembrance Day, when Palestinians commemorate the expulsion 76 years ago. Fabian Sommer/dpa

Burnt vehicles can be seen at an independantist roadblock at La Tamoa. The capital of the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia was rocked by riots after France's National Assembly approved contentious voting reforms to the territory that angered independence supporters. Delphine Mayeur/AFP/dpa

Climbers inspect the Air Service Berlin world balloon near Checkpoint Charlie during the annual maintenance. With the tethered balloon "Weltballon" with a world map printed on it, passengers can ascend into the air and look out over Berlin. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and Drag queen Olivia Jones attend the state ceremony to mark "75 years of the Basic Law" on the forum between the Bundestag and the Federal Chancellery. The Basic Law of the Federal Republic of Germany was promulgated on May 23, 1949 and came into force the following day where the anniversary will be celebrated with a three-day democracy festival from 24 to 26 May 2024 in Berlin's government district. Michael Kappeler/dpa

The highway entrance to the A620 in Saarbruecken is flooded. Heavy continuous rain has caused multiple floods and landslides in Saarland. Laszlo Pinter/dpa

Firefighters from the volunteer fire department are on their way to Elsaesser street in a rubber dinghy. Andreas Arnold/dpa

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium. Martin Rickett/PA Wire/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen Coach Xabi Alonso (C) celebrates with the championship trophy following the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg at BayArena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

FC Internazionale players lift the Scudetto trophy as they celebrate after the Italian Serie A soccer match against SS Lazio at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. -/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Atalanta players celebrate the title with the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta Bergamo and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium. Niall Carson/PA Wire/dpa

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar of Team UAE Emirates celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 15th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 222km between Manerba del Garda and Mottolino. Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

German tennis player Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy after defeting Chile's Nicolas Jarry to win the final tennis match of the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. Marco Iacobucci/Ipa Sport/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of the Red Bull Racing team celebrates winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit. David Davies/PA Wire/dpa

German Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel drives four laps of honor in the the 1993 McLaren car of the late Ayrton Senna, who died 30 years ago in an accident in Imola, during the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit. Hasan Bratic/dpa

British boxer Tyson Fury (L) and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk take part in the weigh-in at BLVD City Music World. The IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take place on Saturday 18th May. Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa

Pope Franics speaks during his weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Alessia Giuliani/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

Bella Hadid attends the 'The Apprentice' premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Mickael Chavet/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A general view of the temple lighten at night during the Vesak day celebration at Wat Phra Dhammakaya. Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa