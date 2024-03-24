This Week in Pennsylvania: Justin Ladner, President of Pennsylvania American Water

(WHTM) – On This Week in Pennsylvania Dennis Owens is joined by Justin Ladner, President of Pennsylvania American Water, the largest investor-owned water utility in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania American Water services 2.3 million Pennsylvanians across the state.

Analysts Danielle Gross of Clearpoint Communication and Christopher Nicholas of Eagle Consulting are also in-studio to discuss State Senator Doug Mastriano wanting to send the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to the southern border and House Speaker Joanna McClinton wanting to extend early voting access.

Other topics discussed include House Democrats expanding their majority, the Governor’s energy proposal, and several bills going through the legislature.

Every week, This Week in Pennsylvania gives a comprehensive look at the week’s biggest news events in Pennsylvania, provided by the abc27 News team, along with the latest updates on local stories.

